A pair of closures on Interstate 35W in the south metro and another on Interstate 94 in Woodbury will put motorists on detour this weekend. In the overnight hours, the State Patrol will occasionally stop traffic on I-35W in the north metro for about 15 minutes at a time to allow for overhead utility work at County roads C and I.

Drivers will also have to navigate around closures near 50th and France avenues where the Edina Art Fair takes place Friday through Sunday. Grand Old Days takes over Grand Avenue between Fairview Avenue and Dale Street on Sunday in St. Paul while Minneapolis Open Streets will have Lyndale Avenue closed most of the day Sunday between 22nd to 54th streets.

Meanwhile, Blue Line trains will not run between Fort Snelling and the Mall of America from 6:30 p.m. Friday until 2 a.m. Monday. Buses will shuttle passengers between the stations during the shut down.

Here is where motorists will find road construction and possibly delays:

Minneapolis

1. Interstate 35W: Reduced to two southbound lanes from downtown to 43rd Street. Northbound is two lanes plus a MnPass lane up to 31st Street, then a third general traffic lane open to 3rd Street. This setup will be in place until late 2019. The ramp from northbound I-35W to 5th Avenue is closed. Both directions of I-35W closed from 10 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Saturday from I-94 to Crosstown Hwy. 62. The ramp from E. Hennepin Avenue to southbound I-35W closed from 9 a.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday.

2. Hennepin Avenue: Single lane in each direction between 7th and 12th streets; 8th Street is closed from Hennepin Avenue to S. 2nd Avenue with lane restrictions from S. 2nd to 4th avenues.

East metro

3. Interstate 94 in Woodbury: Closed in both directions from 9 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday at the I-694/I-494 interchange. Southbound I-694 closed at I-94.

North metro

4. I-35W from Roseville to Lino Lakes: Lane reductions in both directions from Hwy. 10 in Mounds View to County Road E2 in Arden Hills. Additional periodic lane closures between Hwy. 36 in Roseville and Sunset Avenue in Lino Lakes. The State Patrol will occasionally stop traffic for about 15 minutes at a time to allow for overhead utility work at County Roads C and I between midnight Friday and 5 a.m. Saturday.

5. I-35W and 35 in Columbus and Forest Lake: Northbound I-35W reduced to a single lane approaching the I-35W/35E split until fall. Periodic lane closures in both directions of I-35 from the split to Hwy. 8.

6. Interstate 694 at Rice Street in Little Canada: Ramps from eastbound and westbound I-694 to Rice Street, and from Rice Street to westbound I-694 closed. Lane restrictions on Rice Street from North Owasso Boulevard to Vadnais Boulevard.

7. Hwy. 10 in Mounds View: Eastbound reduced to a single lane from I-35W to County Road 96.

South metro

8. France Avenue in Edina: Closed in both directions from 62nd St. to 66th St. through mid-July. Ramps to and from Hwy. 62 to France Avenue closed.

9. I-35W in Burnsville and Bloomington: Northbound lanes closed from the I-35E/I-35W/I-35 split to I-494 from 10 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday. The detour is northbound I-35E to Cedar Avenue to I-494. Southbound will be open with lane restrictions between 106th Street in Bloomington and Cliff Road in Burnsville.

10. Hwy. 3 in Inver Grove Heights: Closed between 60th Street and County Road 26. Detour via I-494 and Hwys. 149 and 55.

11. Hwy. 13 in Prior Lake: Closed in both directions between Vergus Avenue and Hwy. 282 until June 21.

West metro

12. Rockford Road in Plymouth: Ramps from Rockford Road to northbound I-494 and southbound I-494 to Rockford Road closed.

Southwest metro

13. Flying Cloud Drive in Eden Prairie: Closed between Hwy. 101 and Spring Road.