While skateboarders and BMX riders perform stunts and tricks at this weekend’s X Games in downtown Minneapolis, drivers will have to exhibit agility of their own with the closure of portions of two of the most-used highways south metro.

The decaying Crosstown will get a much-needed repaving between I-35W and Hwy. 5, but the work comes with an ominous warning from the Minnesota Department of Transportation: city streets in southwest Minneapolis will be the only way to access to homes and businesses west of Hiawatha Avenue.

At the same time, Interstate 494 in Bloomington will be shut down from Hwy. 100 to Hwy. 212, meaning east-west drivers will have to hopschoch their way across town.

Dealing with downtown traffic might raise your adrenaline, too, as thousands pour in to watch the X Games at US Bank Stadium, Saturday’s Aquatennial fireworks and a Luke Bryan concert at Target Field. Portions of 4th Street and Chicago Avenue are closed.

Look for crowds around Highland Fest, the Lowertown Blues & Funk Fest and Rondo Days celebrations in St. Paul.

Here is your road construction roundup:

Minneapolis

1. Interstate 35W: Reduced to two southbound lanes from downtown to 43rd Street. Northbound is two lanes plus a MnPASS lane up to 31st Street, then third general traffic lane open to 3rd Street. MnPASS northbound open to 31st Street. This set up will be in place until late 2019. Ramps from northbound I-35W to 11th Street and 5th Avenue and to from 12th Street/4th Avenue to southbound closed.

2. Interstate 94: Westbound reduced to two lanes from Chicago Avenue to Nicollet Avenue until fall.

3. Penn Avenue N.: Closed for C-Line bus rapid transit line construction from 23rd to Lowry avenues and 35th to Dowling avenues.

4. Hennepin Avenue S.: Closed from 31st to 36th streets.

5. Crosstown Hwy. 62: Closed both directions between Hwy. 5 and Interstate 35W from 10 p.m. Friday until 5 a.m. Monday.

6. NE. Broadway Street: Closed from Stinson Boulevard to Industrial Boulevard until fall.

St. Paul

7. Wabasha Street: Closed from Plato Boulevard to Cesar Chavez Street due to a rock slide.

8. Hwy. 149/Smith Avenue: The High Bridge over the Mississippi River is closed until December.

East Metro

9. Hwy. 149 in West St. Paul: Closed from Delaware Avenue to Wentworth Avenue and narrowed lanes from Hwy. 110 to Lake Drive.

10. Hwy. 95 in Afton: Closed both directions between Bailey Road and 70th Street until Sept. 7.

North Metro

11. Interstate 35 in Forest Lake: Northbound reduced to two lane from Hwy. 97 to Hwy. 8. Southbound periodic lane reductions.

12. Hwy. 10 in Elk River: Reduced to one lane in both directions between Joplin Street and Upland Avenue.

13. Hwy. 169 in Champlin: Single lane traffic in both directions between Hwy. 610 and East Hayden Lake Road.

South Metro

14. Interstate 494 in Bloomington and Eden Prairie: Between Hwy. 212 and Hwy. 100, westbound lanes closed from 10 p.m. Friday until 5 a.m. Monday. Eastbound closed 10 p.m. Friday to 5 p.m. Saturday.

15. Hwy. 50 in Farmington: Single lane with flaggers between Hwy. 3 and Hwy. 52.

16. Hwy. 3 in Inver Grove Heights: Closed in both directions between Rich Valley Boulevard and Hwy. 55.

17. 66th Street in Richfield: Closed to through traffic between Humboldt and Portland avenues S.

West Metro

18. Hwy. 41 in Chaska: Closed in both directions from Hundertmark Road and Pioneer Trail until Sept. 3

19. Flying Cloud Drive in Eden Prairie: Closed from Charlson Road and Spring Road.

20. Hwy. 55 in Rockford: Closed in both directions between Rockford and Buffalo.