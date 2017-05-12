The sun will be shining on travelers heading to Mother's Day brunches and this weekend's fishing opener, but the question is can motorists keep a sunny disposition while navigating a growing list of road construction projects?

Drivers on I-94 in Maple Grove will be put to the test as the eastbound lanes only will be shut down at Hwy. 610. The closure and detour will be in place all weekend, but long lines are most likely on Sunday as those who leave town had back in.

Transit riders will find a disruption on the Blue Line. Light-rail trains will not run between the Franklin Avenue and 38th Street stations from 6:45 p.m. Friday through 5 a.m. on Monday. Buses will fill in.

On the sports scene, the Lynx host Chicago at 6 p.m. Sunday at the Xcel Energy Center.

ROAD CONSTRUCTION

I-94 St. Paul to Maplewood: The right lane and all westbound ramps from Century Avenue to Mounds Boulevard will be closed from 9 p.m. Friday to mid-afternoon Saturday. White Bear Avenue is closed from the south end of the I-94 interchange up to Minnehaha Avenue through early June. Ramps to westbound 94 at Mounds Boulevard and Hwy. 61 are closed until June 16. Southbound McKnight Road between Old Hudson Road and Burns Avenue will be a single lane from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily through Wednesday.

I-94 from Brooklyn Center to Nicollet Avenue: Two lanes in each direction between I-694 and Hwy. 55. The ramp from southbound 252 to eastbound/southbound I-94 is closed. Traffic is being detoured to Hwy. 100. The ramp from 3rd Street to westbound I-94 in Minneapolis is closed until May 20. All westbound 94 to I-394 traffic will be shifted onto the HOT lanes. No access to HOT lanes for eastbound drivers from Hwy. 100 to downtown Minneapolis.

Minneapolis

Both Cedar and Portland avenues are closed for bridge repair between 28th and Lake streets through the summer.

Eastbound Washington Avenue closed between Hennepin and 5th avenues.S.

East Metro

I-35E in St. Paul: The MnPASS lanes in both directions between Wheelock Parkway and Maryland Avenue will be closed starting at 9 p.m. Friday through 5 a.m. Monday.

Hwy. 51/Snelling Avenue in St. Paul: The road is single lane in each direction between Como Avenue and Hwy. 36 through October.

Ford Parkway in St. Paul: Lane restrictions between Howell Street and Cleveland Avenue.

North Metro

I-694 Little Canada to Arden Hills: Eastbound I-694 is restricted to two lanes separated by a concrete median barrier between Hwy. 10 and I-35E. The inside lane carries through traffic and drivers must continue east on I-694. The outside lane allows local ramp access and must continue south on I-35E. Westbound I-694 is reduced to two lanes. Note: The ramp from Rice Street to westbound I-694 is closed for the duration of project, which will last until fall.

Hwy. 10 in Arden Hills: The ramp from westbound Hwy. 10 to northbound I-35W is closed through late-August.

I-94 in Maple Grove: The eastbound lanes will be closed at Hwy. 610 from 8 p.m. Friday through 5 a.m. Monday. Traffic will be detoured to eastbound Hwy. 610 to Hwy. 169. Westbound lanes will remain open as will exits at Maple Grove Parkway.

Hwy. 610 in Maple Grove: Single lane in each direction between Elm Creek Boulevard and I-94 until June 8. Also in the area: The entrance and exit ramps at County Road 81 are closed.

West Metro

Hwy. 169 Edina to Golden Valley: The Nine Mile Creek bridge is closed between Bren Road and 7th St (5th St, Lincoln Drive. There are several lane closures between I-394 and Excelsior Boulevard and the ramp from westbound I-394 to southbound Hwy 169 is closed through October.

South Metro

86th Street in Bloomington: The overpass at I-35W is closed through October. Use 90th Street.

66th Street in Richfield: Closed between Girard and Xerxes Avenues S.

County Road 42 in Burnsville: The westbound lanes are closed until May 22 at the I-35W interchange. Alternates include Southcross Drive or McAndrews Road.

Greater Minnesota

Hwy. 25 in Foley: Closed between Hwys. 95 and 23. The detour is 10 miles via Hwy. 95 to Hwy. 23.

Hwy. 24 in Clearwater: The bridge over the Mississippi River has intermittent lane closures.

Hwy. 371 in Nisswa: Road work and lane closures between Nisswa and Jenkins, Minn.

Hwy. 52 in Cannon Falls: MnDOT warns of long delays in the area of Hwy. 19 and County Road 24 Boulevard due to bridge work. Single lane in each direction from Cannon Falls to Oronoco.

I-35 in Owatonna: Single lane between Bridge Street and Steele County Road 4.