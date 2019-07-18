A paving project that will squeeze I-494 in the south metro to a single lane might be the biggest headache on local roads this weekend. Overnight closures on I-35W in south Minneapolis from Friday night to Saturday morning and on I-94 in the east metro Sunday night to Monday morning will bring more inconvenience.

On the rails, maintenance on the Green Line means trains won’t run between U.S. Bank Stadium and Stadium Village from 7 p.m. Friday to 3:30 a.m. Monday. Buses will fill in. Blue Line trains will run as normal.

Open Streets Minnehaha + Lake will put drivers on detour as Lake Street from Elliot Avenue to Minnehaha Avenue and Minnehaha from Lake Street to Minnehaha Parkway will be closed for a street party from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday.

Traffic generating events include Twins games Friday through Sunday at Target Field in Minneapolis, Lumberjack Days in Stillwater, and the Lowertown Blues and Funk Fest Friday and Saturday in Mears Park and a Backstreet Boys concert Saturday at the Xcel Energy Center in downtown St. Paul.

Here is where you will find construction this weekend:

Minneapolis

1. I-35W: Southbound lanes closed from 10 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Saturday between I-94 and Crosstown Hwy. 62. Lane reductions in both directions between 43rd Street and I-94. Ramps closed from northbound I-35W to westbound I-94 and eastbound I-94 to southbound I-35W.

2. Hennepin Avenue and 8th Street: Hennepin Avenue is single lane in each direction between 7th and 12th streets; 8th Street is closed from Hennepin Avenue to 2nd Avenue S.

East metro

3. I-94 in Oakdale and Woodbury: Westbound I-94 closed from 9 p.m. Sunday to 5 a.m. Monday at the I-494/694 interchange. At other times, alternating lane closures in both directions at the I-694/I-494 interchange. Ramps from westbound I-94 to southbound I-494 and southbound I-694 to eastbound I-94 closed.

4. I-494 in South St. Paul and Woodbury: Westbound I-494 is reduced to two lanes between Bailey Road and Hwy. 61 and three lanes between Hwy. 61 and 7th Avenue. Eastbound will be down to two lanes between 7th Avenue and Hwy. 61.

5. I-494 in Mendota Heights and Sunfish Lake: Westbound reduced to one lane between Hwy. 62 (Old Hwy. 110) and I-35E from 6 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday. Eastbound will be down to a single lane from 9 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday. Watch for eastbound lane closures beginning at 7 p.m. Friday.

6. Hwy. 95 in Denmark Township: Both directions closed between County Road 22 and Hwy. 61 until Sept. 2.

North metro

7. I-35W from Roseville to Lino Lakes: Lane reductions in both directions between Hwy. 10 in Mounds View and County Road E2 in Arden Hills. Additional periodic lane closures between Hwy. 36 in Roseville and Sunset Avenue in Lino Lakes. Ramps from southbound I-35W to County Road I and eastbound Hwy. 10 closed. Ramps to and from southbound I-35W and Lexington Avenue closed.

8. I-35W and I-35 in Columbus and Forest Lake: Northbound I-35W reduced to a single lane approaching the I-35W/I-35E split until fall. Lane closures in both directions between the split and Hwy. 8.

9. Hwy. 10 in Mounds View: Eastbound reduced to a single lane between I-35W and County Road 96 until Sept. 2.

10. Brooklyn Boulevard in Brooklyn Center: Single lane in both directions between 49th and 55th avenues N. Ramps from Hwy. 100 to Brooklyn Boulevard closed.

South metro

11. I-35W in Bloomington and Burnsville: Lane restrictions in both directions between 106th Street and Cliff Road.

12. Normandale Boulevard in Bloomington: The road is closed from 10 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday between 82nd Street and the Nine Mile Creek bridge. Ramps from I-494 and Hwy. 100 to Normandale Boulevard closed.

13. Hwy. 3 in Inver Grove Heights: Closed between 60th Street and County Road 26 until Nov. 1.

14. Hwy. 13 in Prior Lake: Closed between Fairlawn Avenue and Marschall Road.

Southwest metro

15. Flying Cloud Drive in Eden Prairie: Closed between Hwy. 101 and Spring Road.