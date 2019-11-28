Weekend Slopfest: Snow, Ice, Freezing Rain

Snowiest November Since 1996

The official snow amount at the MSP Airport so far this month (through November 28th) is 10.8", which is the snowiest November we've seen since 1996! The average snow for the month is 9.3 and the last time we've seen average snow for the month of November was back in 2014. The snowiest November was back in 1991, when we had 46.9" of snow.

______________________________________________________________________

Another Winter Storm This Weekend

The National Weather Service has issued a number of winter weather headlines across the the Upper Midwest as our next storm system moves in. The storm will be a long duration event, which will start Friday and last through Sunday. Some of the heaviest amounts could exceed 12" and could be accompanied by strong winds, which could lead to blizzard conditions. The Twin Cities is under a Winter Storm Watch from 6PM Friday to 12PM Saturday. Here's the latest from the National Weather Service out the Twin Cities:

...ANOTHER MAJOR WINTER STORM POSSIBLE THIS WEEKEND... .A Winter Storm Watch is in effect from Friday evening through Saturday morning north of a line from Canby, Minnesota, to Red Wing, Minnesota; and from Friday evening through Sunday morning north of a line from Morris, Minnesota, to Eau Claire, Wisconsin. Snow, rain, and freezing drizzle will develop Friday afternoon before transitioning to mostly snow Friday night. Temperatures will warm Saturday, allowing the snow to turn to a mix of rain and snow or all rain south of Morris to Eau Claire. This transition should allow conditions to improve quickly. North of that line, it appears snow will be the likely precipitation type from Friday night through Sunday morning. Significant amounts of snow could accumulate in these areas, possibly over a foot, especially north of I-94. Gusty east winds Friday night and early Saturday may produce some patchy blowing snow as well. Meanwhile, a light snow will lift across southwest Minnesota this afternoon, and could transition to freezing drizzle Thursday night into Friday morning. A light glazing of ice could lead to slick roads and difficult travel. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect across southwest Minnesota from late this evening through Friday morning.

...WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY EVENING THROUGH SATURDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Heavy wet snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 6 inches possible. Winds could gust as high as 35 mph.

* WHERE...Portions of west central Wisconsin and central, east central and west central Minnesota. * WHEN...From Friday evening through Saturday morning.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Confidence in precipitation type is lowest in this area, but the potential exists for several inches of snow.

Snowfall Potential Through the Weekend

Here's the ECMWF (European Model) solutions for snowfall potential across the region through the weekend. Note that some of the heaviest snow will be found across parts of the Dakotas and into parts of central Minnesota. There is a potential for some 12" to 18" tallies, which could really cause major travel issues for holiday travelers.

Strong Winds Through the Weekend

Here's a look at the strongest wind gusts across the region through the weekend. Note that much of Minnesota could see +40mph gusts, wihch could be accompanied by heavy snow at times. These strong winds could help to create reduced visibilites and significant travel concerns.

Friday Weather Outlook