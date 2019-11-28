Weekend Slopfest: Snow, Ice, Freezing Rain

November Snow
 
It's been a while since we've seen this much snow during the month of November and it's been a while since we've had to deal with winter driving problems. Despite the spin outs and long commutes, the recent snow sure has been pretty to look at. There a chance that we could pick up another pile as we head into the weekend as another major winter storm slides in. 
 
 _______________________________________________________________________
 
Snowiest November Since 1996
 
The official snow amount at the MSP Airport so far this month (through November 28th) is 10.8", which is the snowiest November we've seen since 1996! The average snow for the month is 9.3 and the last time we've seen average snow for the month of November was back in 2014. The snowiest November was back in 1991, when we had 46.9" of snow. 
 
 ______________________________________________________________________

Another Winter Storm This Weekend

The National Weather Service has issued a number of winter weather headlines across the the Upper Midwest as our next storm system moves in. The storm will be a long duration event, which will start Friday and last through Sunday. Some of the heaviest amounts could exceed 12" and could be accompanied by strong winds, which could lead to blizzard conditions. The Twin Cities is under a Winter Storm Watch from 6PM Friday to 12PM Saturday. Here's the latest from the National Weather Service out the Twin Cities:

...ANOTHER MAJOR WINTER STORM POSSIBLE THIS WEEKEND... .A Winter Storm Watch is in effect from Friday evening through Saturday morning north of a line from Canby, Minnesota, to Red Wing, Minnesota; and from Friday evening through Sunday morning north of a line from Morris, Minnesota, to Eau Claire, Wisconsin. Snow, rain, and freezing drizzle will develop Friday afternoon before transitioning to mostly snow Friday night. Temperatures will warm Saturday, allowing the snow to turn to a mix of rain and snow or all rain south of Morris to Eau Claire. This transition should allow conditions to improve quickly. North of that line, it appears snow will be the likely precipitation type from Friday night through Sunday morning. Significant amounts of snow could accumulate in these areas, possibly over a foot, especially north of I-94. Gusty east winds Friday night and early Saturday may produce some patchy blowing snow as well. Meanwhile, a light snow will lift across southwest Minnesota this afternoon, and could transition to freezing drizzle Thursday night into Friday morning. A light glazing of ice could lead to slick roads and difficult travel. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect across southwest Minnesota from late this evening through Friday morning.

...WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY EVENING THROUGH SATURDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Heavy wet snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 6 inches possible. Winds could gust as high as 35 mph.

* WHERE...Portions of west central Wisconsin and central, east central and west central Minnesota. * WHEN...From Friday evening through Saturday morning.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Confidence in precipitation type is lowest in this area, but the potential exists for several inches of snow.

_____________________________________________________________________________

Snowfall Potential Through the Weekend

Here's the ECMWF (European Model) solutions for snowfall potential across the region through the weekend. Note that some of the heaviest snow will be found across parts of the Dakotas and into parts of central Minnesota. There is a potential for some 12" to 18" tallies, which could really cause major travel issues for holiday travelers. 

_______________________________________________________________________

Strong Winds Through the Weekend

Here's a look at the strongest wind gusts across the region through the weekend. Note that much of Minnesota could see +40mph gusts, wihch could be accompanied by heavy snow at times. These strong winds could help to create reduced visibilites and significant travel concerns. 

________________________________________________________________________

Friday Weather Outlook

A large storm system will impact the region over the next few days with a plethora of wintry precipitation. The wintry mess starts on Friday with a mix of rain, sleet and snow, but starts in earnest on Saturday. Note that temps will hover around the freezing mark through midday and even warm to above the freezing mark by the afternoon. 
 
 _________________________________________________________________________
 
Friday Weather Outlook
 
The weather outlook across the region for Friday shows temps warming into the low/mid 30s, which will be nearly +5F above average across the northern half of the state. There will also be widespread wintry precipitation across the state as the next storm system approaches from the west. 
 
_________________________________________________________________________
 
Major Winter Storm
 
The simulated radar from Friday through Sunday shows our next winter storm moving through the region. Note that precipitation should be in the form of all snow across much of the Dakotas and across central and northern Minnesota. A wintry mix will be possible across across southern Minnesota, which will cut down snow totals there. Note how tightly packed the isobars are (black lines), which means that winds will be very strong across the region.
 
 ________________________________________________________________________
 
Weekend Clipper
 
Our next storm system will be responsible for dropping nearly 1" of total precipitation, which for November is quite impressive. Note that the MSP Airport has already seen its wettest year on record and this will certainly add to that. 
 
_____________________________________________________________________________
 
MSP 7-Day Outlook
 
The 7-day outlook for MSP shows pretty active weather through the weekend. Wintry precipitation including areas of heavy snow will be possible across the region with temps hovering the low/mid 30s. Post storm system, temps look to fall a bit into the upper 20s by early next week. 
 
 _________________________________________________________________________
 
Extended Temperature Outlook for the Twin Cities
 
Both the ECMWF (European model) and the GFS (American Model) keep temperatures generally in the 30s through the first week of December. There could be a few dips here and there, but at this point, it doesn't look Arctic anytime soon.
 
_____________________________________________________________________
 
8 to 14 Day Temperature Outlook

According to NOAA's CPC, the temperature outlook from December 6th-12th suggests that warmer than average temps will settle in across much of the central and southern part of the country.


_______________________________________________________________________

8 to 14 Day Precipitation Outlook

According to NOAA's Climate Prediction Center, the extended precipitation outlook across the nation suggests wetter weather across much of the country as we head into the early part of December.


______________________________________________________________________

Weekend Slopfest: Snow, Ice, Freezing Rain
By Paul Douglas
 
In a day and age of rage, snark, throwing shade, swiping left and reluctant "likes" let me give credit where credit is due. 9 hours after 9 inches of snow fell on MSP, my Delta flight left on time for an east coast visit with family.
 
In Atlanta they'd be calling out the National Guard. Dallas would be hosting winter storm telethons. Here? Just another Wednesday.
 
We've had our obligatory 36-hour weather reprieve. Halftime is over, and the second half should be just as exciting! Heaviest snowfall is likely 100 miles either side of a line from Duluth to Brainerd to Fargo, where 8 to 15 inch amounts are possible by Sunday evening.
 
This next storm pulls enough warm air north for an icy mix in the metro are today and Saturday, keeping snowfall totals around 3-6" at MSP.
 
Metro temperatures close to 32F will make it a little easier for MnDOT crews to keep freeways wet/slushy, but take it easy out there. The drive home Sunday may be a white-knuckle challenge.
 
I think I'll shop for a warm January get-away.
_____________________________________________

Extended Forecast

FRIDAY: Icy Mix. Sloppy roads. Winds: SE 7-12. High: 32.

FRIDAY NIGHT: Wintry mix likely. Winds: ESE 15-25. Low: 31.

SATURDAY: Rain/ice/snow mix turns to snow. Winds: E 15-30. High: 35.

SUNDAY: Shovelable snow tapers. Winds. N 10-20. Wake-up: 32. High: 33.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy, some melting. Winds: SW 5-10. Wake-up: 25. High: 37.

TUESDAY: Peeks of sun, a quiet day. Winds: W 8-13. Wake-up: 27. High: 38.

WEDNESDAY: Windy with clouds. A few flakes. Winds: NW 8-13. Wake-up: 27. High: 37.

THURSDAY: Partly sunny and pleasant. Winds: NW 5-10. Wake-up: 21. High: 38.
______________________________________________________

This Day in Weather History
November 29th

1991: Parts of central Minnesota receive heavy snow including a record 16 inches of snow in New Ulm.

1835: A low of 11 below zero is reported at Ft. Snelling.
_________________________________________________

Average High/Low for Minneapolis
November 29th

Average High: 33F (Record: 62F set in 1998)
Average Low: 19F (Record: -25F set in 1875)

Record Rainfall: 1.38" set in 1991
Record Snowfall: 12.6" set in 1991
_________________________________________________________

Sunrise/Sunset Times for Minneapolis
November 29th

Sunrise: 7:28am
Sunset: 4:34pm

Hours of Daylight: ~9 hours & 6 minutes

Daylight LOST since yesterday: ~ 1 minutes & 40 seconds
Daylight LOST since summer solstice (June 21st): ~ 6 hours & 31 minutes
__________________________________________________________

Moon Phase for November 29th at Midnight
3.7 Days Since New Moon

___________________________________

What's in the Night Sky?

"At nightfall these next few evenings – November 29 and 30, 2019 – let the waxing crescent moon show you Saturn, the 6th planet outward from the sun. Look first for the moon and that nearby bright star will be Saturn. At dusk, or before nightfall, you might also see the brighter planets Venus and Jupiter beneath the moon and Saturn."

See more from Earth Sky HERE:

_______________________________________________________________________________

Sunday Weather Outlook

Temperatures across much of the nation will be below average across much of the nation, especially in the Western US, where temps will be running nearly -5F to -15F belowa average.
 
________________________________________________________________________
 
National Weather Outlook
 
Weather conditions into the weekend look very busy as a large storm system moves out of the Western US and into the Central US. This large and potent storm will be responsible for heavy snow, strong winds, flooding rains and even severe storms. 
 

______________________________________________________________________________
 
Heavy Ranifall Potential
 
The 7-day precipitation forecast from NOAA's WPC, shows heavy precipitation across much of the country as a couple of potent storm systems make their way across the country.
 
__________________________________________________________________________
 
"Why Newton's apple is heavier in southern Illinois"
 
"As this map of Bouguer's gravity anomaly shows, the pull of the earth varies considerably by region. The law of gravity may be universal, gravity itself varies considerably across the earth. Most factors can be mathematically accounted for; local geology is the odd one out. Bouguer gravity anomaly maps like these show regional gravitational variation. What a weird place this planet is. But especially southern Illinois, according to this map of gravity anomalies across three Midwestern states.Gravity is what made the apple fall from a certain tree (in Woolsthorpe, Lincolnshire), causing Newton to wonder why it fell down straight. But the law of universal gravitation he formulated (and published in 1687) by way of explanation is a lot less uniform than you'd think."
 
See more from Big Think HERE:
 
_______________________________________________________________________
 
"A warmer climate could make every season flu season"
 
"It could also make vaccinations trickier by causing the viruses to mutate faster. The flu has a paradoxical relationship with the weather. In the United States, the flu thrives in the winter, when the air is cold and crisp, and then ebbs in the spring, when the disease is stymied by hotter temperatures. However, in tropical countries, where it is usually warm, humid and rainy, people get sick with the flu all year round. Scientists are studying why this happens, but they have no answers as of yet. “It’s there all the time. We just don’t know why,” says William Schaffner, a professor of infectious diseases at Vanderbilt University. It’s a real puzzle, since flu viruses spread more easily in cold, dry air than in heat, but they are a perennial problem in the tropics. This contradiction could have major implications for the future of the flu in the United States. While climate change promises shorter, warmer winters, which could yield milder flu seasons, scientists say that the way the flu operates in the tropics suggests that in the coming decades, warmer, wetter weather could make the flu a year-round problem for Americans."
 
See more from Popular Science HERE:
 

__________________________________________________________________________
 
"NASA embarks on five US expeditions targeting air, land and sea"
 
"NASA is sending five airborne campaigns across the United States in 2020 to investigate fundamental processes that ultimately impact human lives and the environment, from snowstorms along the East Coast to ocean eddies off the coast of San Francisco. Science teams will embark by land, sea and air as part of multi-year campaigns funded by NASA's Earth Venture-class program. This is NASA's third series of competitively selected Earth Venture suborbital investigations. NASA uses the vantage point of space to increase our understanding of our home planet, improve lives and safeguard our future. To gain a more complete picture of how and why our planet is changing, the agency also sponsors intensive field campaigns targeting critical science issues that can benefit from a deeper look by taking advantage of NASA's capabilities in airborne science."
 
See more from Phys.org HERE:
 
 ___________________________________________________________________________

Thanks for checking in and don't forget to follow me on Twitter @TNelsonWX

Older Post

Paul Douglas: Another winter storm watch for weekend travel