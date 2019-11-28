Weekend Slopfest: Snow, Ice, Freezing Rain

Another Winter Storm This Weekend
The National Weather Service has issued a number of winter weather headlines across the the Upper Midwest as our next storm system moves in. The storm will be a long duration event, which will start Friday and last through Sunday. Some of the heaviest amounts could exceed 12" and could be accompanied by strong winds, which could lead to blizzard conditions. The Twin Cities is under a Winter Storm Watch from 6PM Friday to 12PM Saturday. Here's the latest from the National Weather Service out the Twin Cities:
...ANOTHER MAJOR WINTER STORM POSSIBLE THIS WEEKEND... .A Winter Storm Watch is in effect from Friday evening through Saturday morning north of a line from Canby, Minnesota, to Red Wing, Minnesota; and from Friday evening through Sunday morning north of a line from Morris, Minnesota, to Eau Claire, Wisconsin. Snow, rain, and freezing drizzle will develop Friday afternoon before transitioning to mostly snow Friday night. Temperatures will warm Saturday, allowing the snow to turn to a mix of rain and snow or all rain south of Morris to Eau Claire. This transition should allow conditions to improve quickly. North of that line, it appears snow will be the likely precipitation type from Friday night through Sunday morning. Significant amounts of snow could accumulate in these areas, possibly over a foot, especially north of I-94. Gusty east winds Friday night and early Saturday may produce some patchy blowing snow as well. Meanwhile, a light snow will lift across southwest Minnesota this afternoon, and could transition to freezing drizzle Thursday night into Friday morning. A light glazing of ice could lead to slick roads and difficult travel. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect across southwest Minnesota from late this evening through Friday morning.
...WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY EVENING THROUGH SATURDAY MORNING...
* WHAT...Heavy wet snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 6 inches possible. Winds could gust as high as 35 mph.
* WHERE...Portions of west central Wisconsin and central, east central and west central Minnesota. * WHEN...From Friday evening through Saturday morning.
* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Confidence in precipitation type is lowest in this area, but the potential exists for several inches of snow.
Snowfall Potential Through the Weekend
Here's the ECMWF (European Model) solutions for snowfall potential across the region through the weekend. Note that some of the heaviest snow will be found across parts of the Dakotas and into parts of central Minnesota. There is a potential for some 12" to 18" tallies, which could really cause major travel issues for holiday travelers.
Strong Winds Through the Weekend
Here's a look at the strongest wind gusts across the region through the weekend. Note that much of Minnesota could see +40mph gusts, wihch could be accompanied by heavy snow at times. These strong winds could help to create reduced visibilites and significant travel concerns.
Friday Weather Outlook
According to NOAA's CPC, the temperature outlook from December 6th-12th suggests that warmer than average temps will settle in across much of the central and southern part of the country.
8 to 14 Day Precipitation Outlook
According to NOAA's Climate Prediction Center, the extended precipitation outlook across the nation suggests wetter weather across much of the country as we head into the early part of December.
By Paul Douglas
Extended Forecast
FRIDAY: Icy Mix. Sloppy roads. Winds: SE 7-12. High: 32.
FRIDAY NIGHT: Wintry mix likely. Winds: ESE 15-25. Low: 31.
SATURDAY: Rain/ice/snow mix turns to snow. Winds: E 15-30. High: 35.
SUNDAY: Shovelable snow tapers. Winds. N 10-20. Wake-up: 32. High: 33.
MONDAY: Mostly cloudy, some melting. Winds: SW 5-10. Wake-up: 25. High: 37.
TUESDAY: Peeks of sun, a quiet day. Winds: W 8-13. Wake-up: 27. High: 38.
WEDNESDAY: Windy with clouds. A few flakes. Winds: NW 8-13. Wake-up: 27. High: 37.
THURSDAY: Partly sunny and pleasant. Winds: NW 5-10. Wake-up: 21. High: 38.
This Day in Weather History
November 29th
1991: Parts of central Minnesota receive heavy snow including a record 16 inches of snow in New Ulm.
1835: A low of 11 below zero is reported at Ft. Snelling.
Average High/Low for Minneapolis
November 29th
Average High: 33F (Record: 62F set in 1998)
Average Low: 19F (Record: -25F set in 1875)
Record Rainfall: 1.38" set in 1991
Record Snowfall: 12.6" set in 1991
Sunrise/Sunset Times for Minneapolis
November 29th
Sunrise: 7:28am
Sunset: 4:34pm
Hours of Daylight: ~9 hours & 6 minutes
Daylight LOST since yesterday: ~ 1 minutes & 40 seconds
Daylight LOST since summer solstice (June 21st): ~ 6 hours & 31 minutes
Moon Phase for November 29th at Midnight
3.7 Days Since New Moon
What's in the Night Sky?
"At nightfall these next few evenings – November 29 and 30, 2019 – let the waxing crescent moon show you Saturn, the 6th planet outward from the sun. Look first for the moon and that nearby bright star will be Saturn. At dusk, or before nightfall, you might also see the brighter planets Venus and Jupiter beneath the moon and Saturn."
Sunday Weather Outlook
