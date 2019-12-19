Winter Solstice Celebration
The days begin to become longer again after this celestial event. Take a stroll through the brisk evening air along a glowing luminaria trail. Use your creativity to make a luminaria to take home. Play games and warm up by the bonfire with hot cider and campfire treats. (5-7:30 p.m. Sat. $5. Kroening Interpretive Center, North Mississippi Regional Park, 4900 N. Mississippi Court, Mpls. www.ci.minneapolis.mn.us.)
MELISSA WALKER
