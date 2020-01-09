Winter skies

Longer periods of darkness in the winter leave more time to investigate the upper atmosphere. During Dakota and Ojibwe Winter Sky Family Day, educators from the Native Skywatchers program will lead activities. Learn about Dakota and Ojibwe star maps and constellation guides. The newest exhibit, "Our Home: Native Minnesota," features a large Dakota star map. Also taking place are art activities and viewing of large-format images from the Minnesota Historical Society Press children's book "The Forever Sky." (11 a.m.-3 p.m. Sat. $6-$12. Minnesota History Center, 345 W. Kellogg Blvd., St. Paul. 651-259-3000. mnhs.org.)

MELISSA WALKER