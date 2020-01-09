Winter skies
Longer periods of darkness in the winter leave more time to investigate the upper atmosphere. During Dakota and Ojibwe Winter Sky Family Day, educators from the Native Skywatchers program will lead activities. Learn about Dakota and Ojibwe star maps and constellation guides. The newest exhibit, "Our Home: Native Minnesota," features a large Dakota star map. Also taking place are art activities and viewing of large-format images from the Minnesota Historical Society Press children's book "The Forever Sky." (11 a.m.-3 p.m. Sat. $6-$12. Minnesota History Center, 345 W. Kellogg Blvd., St. Paul. 651-259-3000. mnhs.org.)
MELISSA WALKER
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Variety
National
Arkansas inmate cites mental illness in death penalty appeal
An Arkansas death row inmate convicted of killing a state legislator's daughter was diagnosed with schizophrenia and should not be executed, his attorney told the state Supreme Court Thursday.
National
Advocates warn citizenship, digital divide may affect Census
Leaders of advocacy groups warned lawmakers on Thursday that the fight over a failed citizenship question, the digital divide and the wording of questions on…
Celebrities
Bill Cosby asks Pennsylvania high court to review conviction
Comedian Bill Cosby filed an appeal Thursday of a court decision last month that upheld his conviction for drugging and sexually assaulting a woman at…
National
Michigan town 'stinks;' Council buys marijuana odor device
Is that a skunk? No, it's marijuana.
National
New Kansas proposal breaks impasse on expanding Medicaid
Kansas' Democratic governor and a top Republican lawmaker on Thursday outlined a new proposal for expanding the state's Medicaid program, breaking an impasse that had allowed a handful of GOP leaders to thwart bipartisan legislative majorities.