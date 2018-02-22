Tech Fest
Scientists, educators and engineers lead a day of hands-on activities. Learn about the ways STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) affects the world around us. Use virtual reality to explore the human body, make bath fizzies, look through microscopes and create and race crazy carts. (9 a.m.-4 p.m. Sat. $9-$12. The Works, 9740 Grand Av. S., Bloomington. theworks.org.)
MELISSA WALKER
Minneapolis Charges: Mpls. father raped, chained, beat twin daughters in what officials call 'torture'
Minneapolis Charges: Mpls. father raped, chained, beat twin daughters in what officials call 'torture'
