Old-Fashioned Christmas

Delano’s holiday festival has every distraction imaginable for those looking to escape the rush of the season. Various locations feature ornament making, a fairy-tale character bingo hunt, Christmas market, and live reindeer. Visit with St. Nikolaus and catch a groove at the Snow Stomp street dance with the Rod Cerar Band. (10 a.m.-7 p.m. Sat. Free. Downtown Delano, N. River Street & River Front Park, Delano. delanomnarts.org.)

MELISSA WALKER