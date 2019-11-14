Dear Diary

The newest journal of young Greg Heffley is brought to life when author Jeff Kinney presents the newest "Diary of a Wimpy Kid Wrecking Ball" at the Mall of America. Ticket holders will receive a copy of the book about Heffley and the chaos that ensues when his family undergoes a home makeover. Create your own cartoons such as the ones featured in the book series, compete in a trivia competition and photo opportunities with Kinney. (1-5 p.m. Sat. $14.99, advance tickets required at mallofamerica.com. Rotunda, Mall of America, Bloomington.)

MELISSA WALKER