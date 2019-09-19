Going Solo

Without backup performers, elephants, fire eaters and other artistic talents, David Dimitri's "L'homme Cirque" is a heart-pounding one-man show. A veteran of Cirque du Soleil, Dimitri will not only brave a human-cannon launch, but perform a no-net outdoor high-wire walk 150 feet above ground. The hourlong nouveau-flavored cirque show is part of Circus Juventas' 25th-anniversary celebration. (6 p.m. today; 1 & 6 p.m. Sat.-Sun. $30. Circus Juventas, 1270 Montreal Av., St. Paul. circusjuventas.org)

MELISSA WALKER