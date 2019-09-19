Going Solo
Without backup performers, elephants, fire eaters and other artistic talents, David Dimitri's "L'homme Cirque" is a heart-pounding one-man show. A veteran of Cirque du Soleil, Dimitri will not only brave a human-cannon launch, but perform a no-net outdoor high-wire walk 150 feet above ground. The hourlong nouveau-flavored cirque show is part of Circus Juventas' 25th-anniversary celebration. (6 p.m. today; 1 & 6 p.m. Sat.-Sun. $30. Circus Juventas, 1270 Montreal Av., St. Paul. circusjuventas.org)
MELISSA WALKER
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Variety
Variety
Markets Right Now: Stocks little changed after rally wanes
The latest on developments in financial markets (all times local):
Variety
Recording details synagogue shooting suspect's 911 call
A man suspected of opening fire at a Southern California synagogue last spring told a 911 operator in the moments after the shooting that he did it to save white people from Jews, according to a recording played Thursday at a preliminary hearing to determine if the case should proceed to trial.
Books
2 Greta Thunberg books coming out in the United States
Swedish climate change activist Greta Thunberg has two books coming out in the United States, including an English-language edition of her memoir.
Variety
North Carolina university shooting suspect pleads guilty
The man charged with killing two North Carolina university students and wounding four others in their classroom in April pleaded guilty Thursday to two counts of first-degree murder.
National
Mississippi sheriff sets policies amid racial profiling suit
A Mississippi county has settled a racial profiling lawsuit and its sheriff's department is setting policies that limit officers' use of race or national origin as a reason to stop and question people.