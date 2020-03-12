Hardsmalta Festival

Snow-covered ground is increasingly hard to come by for snowshoeing, sledding and skiing at local parks. Enter pond skimming, an in-between-seasons sport that propels adventurers across a body of ice cold water via any manner of devices — skis, snowboards and the like. The Härdsmälta Festival hosted by Three Rivers Park District welcomes spring's annual meltdown and invites pond skimmers to wear costumes during their feats. A DJ sets the groove and onlookers can keep warm by fire pits. (1-3 p.m. Sun. Free with two nonperishable food items. Hyland Hills Ski Area, 8800 Chalet Road, Bloomington. 763-559-6700. threeriversparkdistrict.org.)

MELISSA WALKER