Groundhog Day celebration
Can the Marmota monax, or groundhog, really predict the weather? Find out about the history of the popular myth and how the rodent came to be known as a weathercaster. Sneak around the park with a naturalist and see if the resident woodchucks are outdoors making predictions as to whether Minnesota will see an early spring. Play games, make art projects and other activities. (1-3 p.m. Sat. Free. North Mississippi Regional Park, 4900 N. Mississippi Court, Mpls. 612-673-2100. minneapolisparks.org.)
MELISSA WALKER
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
TV & Media Man collapses on 'Antiques Roadshow' in N.D. after being told $345 Rolex could be worth $700K
More from Star Tribune
TV & Media Man collapses on 'Antiques Roadshow' in N.D. after being told $345 Rolex could be worth $700K
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Variety
Celebrities
At trial, man says ex was 'appalled' after Weinstein meeting
A fledgling actress came home "pretty shocked, upset, angry" and "kind of overall appalled" after a hotel room meeting where she says Harvey Weinstein offered her movie roles in exchange for three-way sex, her ex-boyfriend testified on Thursday at Weinstein's New York City rape trial.
Music
Jennifer Lopez and Shakira vow 'empowering' halftime show
Jennifer Lopez and Shakira said Thursday their upcoming Super Bowl halftime show will pay homage to Latin culture, promising a joint performance that has an empowering message and also one that "spreads love."
Books
PUBLISHERS WEEKLY BEST-SELLERS
Best-Selling Books Week Ended January 25thHARDCOVER FICTION1. "American Dirt" by Jeanine Cummins (Flatiron Books)2. "The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse'' by Charlie…
National
U.S. stocks slip as China virus spreads, death toll spikes
Stocks moved lower on Wall Street in afternoon trading Thursday as a surge in the number of confirmed cases and fatalities from a virus in…
Celebrities
ABC suspends reporter for inaccurate report on Kobe Bryant
ABC says it has suspended reporter Matt Gutman for incorrectly reporting that all four of Kobe Bryant's children were with him in the helicopter crash north of Los Angeles on Sunday that killed the basketball star and eight others.