Groundhog Day celebration

Can the Marmota monax, or groundhog, really predict the weather? Find out about the history of the popular myth and how the rodent came to be known as a weathercaster. Sneak around the park with a naturalist and see if the resident woodchucks are outdoors making predictions as to whether Minnesota will see an early spring. Play games, make art projects and other activities. (1-3 p.m. Sat. Free. North Mississippi Regional Park, 4900 N. Mississippi Court, Mpls. 612-673-2100. minneapolisparks.org.)

MELISSA WALKER