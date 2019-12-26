Glow-in-the-dark sledding
The dark winter sky and crisp night air beckon for the nocturnal to hit the slopes. Grab your sled for a moonlight ride down the hill behind St. Paul Park’s City Hall as it becomes illuminated with lights. To make things a bit more interesting, the city challenges sledders to decorate their sleds. Concessions will be available for participants to nosh on as they warm up by the bonfire. (5-7 p.m. Sat. Free. 600 Portland Av., St. Paul Park. stpaulpark.org.)
MELISSA WALKER
