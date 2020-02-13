Geared up
Corsets and hats bedazzled with gadgets will be admired but not required for this annual exploration of steampunk science fiction. Folks dressed in their best steampunk clothes will parade in a finery showcase. Use your engineering skills to compete in a flying apparatus contest or use your nerves of steel during the tea dueling tournament. Merchants will be present with an assortment of themed wares, and musicians will perform. (11 a.m.-7 p.m. Sat; 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Sun. $10. Grain Belt Brewery, 79 NE. 13th Av., Mpls. 13gearsmn.com.)
MELISSA WALKER
