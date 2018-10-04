Fright Farm
Hold your loved ones dear and brave this autumn attraction for a worthy cause. The large-scale, theatrical-quality Halloween attraction is a fundraiser for the Ramsey County Sheriff's Foundation. Proceeds benefit grants for public safety and community programs. Travel through the haunted halls of the house and encounter a host of unspeakable sights. The grounds also feature outdoor attractions, games and concessions. 7-11 p.m. today-Sat. $12. 2020 N. White Bear Av., Maplewood. frightfarm.org.
MELISSA WALKER
