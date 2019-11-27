Excelsior Christkindlsmarkt

Get into the holiday spirit with family fun and shopping while surrounded by the glow of 20,000 lights at this event patterned after the traditional open-air German markets. Father Christmas and his trusty Alaskan reindeer lead a children’s parade on Saturday. Take a ride on the North Pole trolley, see the grand opening parade led by Grand Marshal Bobby Jensen of KARE 11 and shop for artisan gifts. Fa-la-la along with local choirs and musicians while dining on holiday German foods. KinderWorld hosts storytelling, face-painting and other children’s activities. (10 a.m.-7 p.m. today-Sat.; 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Sun. Free. Downtown Excelsior. excelsiorchristmas.com.)

MELISSA WALKER