Curious & kids

Kids sometimes have more questions than the adults in their lives have answers. Get answers about inquiries in science, engineering and math in the new exhibit "Curious George: Let's Get Curious" at the Minnesota Children's Museum. Follow the popular inquisitive monkey and his handler, the Man with the Yellow Hat, on an explorative journey through construction, the principles of physics and more imaginary adventures. (9 a.m.-8 p.m. Sat.; 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Sun. $12.95. Minnesota Children's Museum, 10 W. 7th St., St. Paul. mcm.org.)

MELISSA WALKER