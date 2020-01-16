New Year 2.0
2020 is the year of the rat as the Chinese community prepares to celebrate the Lunar Year. Traditionally celebrated over 15 days, families gather with friends to decorate their homes and watch fireworks during this most important holiday in Chinese culture. The public event at Midtown Global Market features a Chinese lion dance, activities and kids' crafts. (2-5 p.m. Sat. Free. Midtown Global Market, 920 E. Lake St., Mpls. 612-872-4041. midtownglobalmarket.org.)
MELISSA WALKER
