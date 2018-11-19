ST. PAUL, Minn. — A weekend fire destroyed two businesses in St. Paul.
The building that burned Saturday night was home to Clean Cuts Barber Shop and Avenue Grocery.
No one was hurt. Two people who lived in an upstairs apartment were not home at the time.
The cause of the fire was not immediately determined.
More From Local
Local
Chipotle may reverse firing of St. Paul manager
Chipotle is reconsidering its decision to fire a St. Paul restaurant manager for not serving five black men and asking them to prove they could pay before taking their order last week.
Variety
2 Keshena men who shot and killed neighbors' dog sentenced
Two Keshena men who confronted neighbors and shot and killed their dog have been sentenced on weapons charges.
Local
Life sciences company to build $35M complex in Madison
Global life sciences company Eurofins Scientific plans to buy land in a Madison business park and build a $35 million laboratory and office building that could house nearly 500 employees.
South Metro
Body of Goodhue man found in Utah reservoir
Authorities believe he drowned and are still looking for his girlfriend.
Local
Deaths in Utah reservoir likely due to canoe accident
A Minnesota man whose body was found over the weekend in a Utah reservoir apparently drowned along with his friend from Salt Lake City.
