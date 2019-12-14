Weekend Cold Slap. No Major Storms in Sight

____________________________________________________________________________
Weather Outlook From AM Saturday to PM Sunday
Here's the weather outlook from AM Saturday to PM Sunday, which shows fairly quiet weather close to home thanks to a cold bubble of high pressure moving through the region
By Todd Nelson, filling in for Douglas.
Given the wintry assault we endured last week, I'm tempted to keep the lights off & stay under the covers all weekend. I've had enough shoveling and icy roads for now. Plus, I still need to unthaw the 2 inch long icicle hanging from my face.
Believe it or not, we've actually had pretty typical December weather so far. MSP is near average snowfall through the first 13 days of the month and temperatures are only running about 1 degree below average. Ice anglers are happy that we're still making ice on lakes across the state and winter sports enthusiasts are happy that we finally have snow on the ground during the month of December! Hey, I'm a hockey guy. I grew up playing pick-up games on frozen winter ponds; I can't believe I still have all of my teeth!
The snow and cold isn't all that bad. In fact, most Minnesotans thrive in this climate. Along with our 10,000 lakes, it's our claim to fame, right?
With that said, icy wind chills return this weekend. However, there are no plowable storms in sight through next week. Have a great weekend.
Extended Forecast
SATURDAY: Cold slap, falling temps. Feel like -5F by 12PM. Winds: NW 10-15. High: 13 and falling.
SATURDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy and cold. Winds: NW 5. Low: -6.
SUNDAY: Icy sunshine. Sub-zero wind chills. Winds. SW 5-10. High: 7.
MONDAY: Partly sunny. Below average temps. Winds: WSW 5-10. Wake-up: 0. High: 16.
TUESDAY: Lingering AM flurries. Cold winds return. Winds: NW 10-20. Wake-up: 1. High: 15.
WEDNESDAY: Mix of sun and clouds. A touch warmer. Winds: SSW 10-15. Wake-up: -4. High: 20.
THURSDAY: Nothing rough. Still making ice. Winds: N 5. Wake-up: 14. High: 25.
FRIDAY: Clouds thicken. Light snow late. Winds: NNE 5. Wake-up: 14. High: 27.
This Day in Weather History
December 14th
1996: Snowfall exceeding one foot is reported from south central Minnesota through portions of the Twin Cities metropolitan area. Some of the higher snow totals include 15 inches at Rockford, 14 inches at Cedar and North Branch, 13 inches at Stewart and 7 to 10 inches across the central and southern parts of the Twin Cities metropolitan area.
1933: A severe ice storm hits southeast and central Minnesota.
Average High/Low for Minneapolis
December 14th
Average High: 27F (Record: 55F set in 1998)
Average Low: 12F (Record: -27F set in 1901)
Record Rainfall: 1.50" set in 1891
Record Snowfall: 5.2" set in 1996
Sunrise/Sunset Times for Minneapolis
December 14th
Sunrise: 7:43am
Sunset: 4:32pm
Hours of Daylight: ~8 hours & 48 minutes
Daylight LOST since yesterday: ~ 37 seconds
Daylight LOST since summer solstice (June 21st): ~ 6 hours & 49 minutes
Moon Phase for December 14th at Midnight
3.9 Days Before Last Quarter Moon
What's in the Night Sky?
"The annual Geminid meteor shower is expected to reach its peak this weekend – though under the glaring light of the almost-full waning gibbous moon. The peak morning is likely to be Saturday, December 14, 2019 – or, possibly, Sunday, December 15, 2019. But the morning of December 13 might offer some meteors, too. These colorful meteors tend to be bright, so you might see as many as 20 or so Perseids per hour, despite the moonlight. On a dark night, free of moonlight, you can easily spot 50 or more meteors per hour. Just know that – although this is one shower you can successfully watch in the (late) evening – the best viewing is typically around 2 a.m., no matter where you are on Earth. So the best time of night to watch for Geminid meteors is around 2 a.m., when the the shower’s radiant point – near the bright star Castor in the constellation Gemini – is high in the sky. If you’re not one to stay up late, you can watch for meteors during the evening hours. Although the meteors will be few and far between at early-to-mid evening, you might, if you’re lucky, catch an earthgrazer – a sloow-moving and loong-lasting meteor that travels horizontally across the sky. Can you watch the meteor shower online? Yes. It won’t be the same experience as being out under a dark country sky. But, especially if you’re clouded out and can’t get out of the city, watching online can be a good way to join the fun. So far, we’ve heard from only one organization planning to broadcast the Geminids live. It’s sky-live.tv, which will cover the live event with 3 cameras in Teide Observatory (Canary Islands), Olivenza (Extremadura) and High Energy Observatory HESS (Namibia)."
Saturday Weather Outlook
"A: Teaching a dog to relieve itself on a pad is usually quite simple. After a couple treats, the dog realizes that it can easily obtain relief."
"Teaching a dog to refrain from going elsewhere in the home is more difficult and often overlooked. Training falls apart when people assume that dogs will automatically comprehend that going anywhere in the home, other than on the pad, is incorrect. Dogs misinterpret this message frequently. Some dogs erroneously learn that they are allowed to go in a specific location. The pad fails to take on any meaning. For example, a family might put a mat in the bathroom, assuming the dog notices the significance of the pad. The dog might instead learn that they should go in the bathroom, and then end up going on the bath mat. Other dogs fail to differentiate between a square of adsorbent padding versus a square absorbent floor mat. To them, they are both very similar in appearance. Families, clearly know that these are different products, and that they serve different purposes. Dogs generally just see them as being very similar and thus interchangeable."
"Geminid Meteor Shower's Parent Debris Trail Spotted for 1st Time (Photo)"
"The Parker Solar Probe is making some non-sun discoveries as well. NASA's record-breaking Parker Solar Probe (PSP) has given us a new perspective on a famous meteor shower. In a cosmic first, PSP imaged the dusty trail of debris that causes the Geminid meteor shower, which peaks this weekend. Astronomers already knew that this stream was shed by the 3.7-mile-wide (6 kilometers) asteroid Phaethon, but they had never gotten a look at it before because it's so faint. PSP's Wide-Field Imager for Solar Probe (WISPR) instrument did, however, detecting a structure about 12 million miles long and 60,000 miles wide (20 million km by 100,000 km) that follows Phaethon's highly elliptical path around the sun, mission team members announced here today (Dec. 11) at the annual fall meeting of the American Geophysical Union (AGU)."
"Incredible time-lapse shows the Earth being drained of water: NASA data shows how islands appear from the oceans before it all dries up"
"Nearly 70 percent of the Earth is covered with oceans, but an animation reveals what our planet would look like if they all disappeared. The clip simulated a drop in a range of sea levels that gradually reveals the two-thirds of land hidden underwater, with most of the area becoming visible at a decrease of 459 feet. The central area of the ocean begins to appear at depths of 6,500 feet and by 19,685 feet, all of the sea water has drained –except for parts of the Earth with deep sea trenches. The animation was created by James O'Donoghue, a scientist at the Japanese Aerospace Exploration Agency, who remade ‘an animation NASA made back in 2008, but at high resolution and with edited timing.’ The timelapse lasts for 51 seconds and land begins to appear around the continents first, with the most becoming visible off the coast of Australia and Asia."
See more from Daily Mail HERE:
