Art songs with light

A trio of soloists — sopranos Sophie Amelkin and Anna Christofaro, and baritone Harrison Hintzsche — join together for "A Kaleidoscope of Light," a wide-ranging recital of art songs from the Nordic and Latin countries. Featured composers include Grieg, Alfvén, Aulin, Stenhammar, Rangström, Sibelius, Rodrigo and Ginastera. (7:30 p.m. Mon.; The Baroque Room, St. Paul; $10 suggested donation, thebaroqueroom.com)

Centuries of women composers

The Rose Ensemble marks Women's History Month with a program of vocal music by Hildegard von Bingen, Caterina Assandra and Chiara Margarita Cozzolani, female composers of the medieval and renaissance periods. Also featured is a new work by Minnesota composer Abbie Betinis. (7:30 p.m. Fri., Colonial Church, Edina; 7:30 p.m. Sat., Church of the Holy Cross, Mpls.; 3 p.m. Sun., St. Mary's Chapel, St. Paul Seminary, St. Paul 8 p.m. Fri. March 16, St. John's University, Collegeville; 3 p.m. Sun March 18, St. Mary's University, Winona; 7:30 p.m. Mon. March 19, College of St. Scholastica, Duluth; $10-$38, 651-225-4340 or roseensemble.org)

Creativity for clarinet

Swedish clarinetist and conductor Martin Fröst returns to the St. Paul Chamber Orchestra this week with three world premieres and a Mozart symphony. Fröst solos in all three new works, the most intriguing of which is Danish composer Jesper Nordin's "Emerge," which uses an app Fröst invented to "control sound and create sound sculptures in real time with his physical gestures." Also on the program is "Nomadia," a work by Fröst and his brother that promises to "stretch the sonic capabilities of the clarinet." (8 p.m. Fri. & Sat., Ordway Concert Hall, St. Paul; $12-$50, 651-291-1144 or thespco.org)

Vivid Vivaldi

Landscape photography meets classical music in this special presentation of Vivaldi's "The Four Seasons," the latest installment in MacPhail Center for Music's Spotlight Series. A slide show of images by Minnesota photographers Alice Gebura and Layne Kennedy accompany live performance by the MacPhail Chamber Orchestra, led by series conductor/curator Mischa Santora. Also included is "The Four Seasons of Buenos Aires," a tango-flavored take by Argentine composer Astor Piazzolla. Stephanie Arado and Marc Levine are the violin soloists in this imaginative recital. (8 p.m. Sat., MacPhail Center for Music, Mpls.; $15-$25, 612-767-5250 or macphail.org)

Harvard meets Macalester

The Harvard Glee Club is the oldest college choir in America, and one of the most prestigious. Its 60 tenors and basses arrive in the Twin Cities for a first-ever collaboration with the Macalester College Concert Choir, whose director Michael McGaghie was formerly assistant conductor of the Glee Club. (7:30 p.m. Sun., Mairs Concert Hall, Macalester College, St. Paul; free, 651-696-6831)

TERRY BLAIN