cousins outstanding again

Kirk Cousins (30 of 37 passes for 301 yards, one touchdown, no interceptions) outplayed the Eagles' Carson Wentz, who had glitzier stats (24 of 35, 311 yards, two TDS, no INTs.) but a lot of the yards came late when the Vikings were trading yardage for time elapsed.

MANO-A-MANO

Vikings WR Adam Thielen vs. Eagles CB Jalen Mills

WHO WON?

Thielen won all day, making seven catches for 116 yards. But his 68-yard catch-and-run behind Mills with 9:33 left in the third quarter set up a field goal and a 20-3 lead.

Mills

PLAY OF THE GAME

Linval's dash

On first-and-10 at the Vikings ' 31 with Minnesota leading 3-0 in the second quarter, defensive end Stephen Weatherly strip-sacked Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz, the ball popped up in the air right to defensive tackle Linval Joseph, who grabbed it and chugged down the right sideline for a 64-yard score with 4:12 left in the half.

THE QUOTE

"I love seeing Linval on the sideline in his glasses after plays. They have a lot of fun," Cousins said."

— Kirk Cousins