David La Vaque (4-8) tried praising Jim Paulsen (10-2) on Twitter for dominating the picks thus far. But Jim brushed it off, claiming he just makes “safe” picks. When it comes to the win column, however, there are greater numbers in safety.

St. Michael-Albertville (3-0)

at Wayzata (3-0), 7 p.m.

David says: Both teams are tested and ready for this moment. Both offenses can run the ball with power and can throw effectively. St. Michael-Albertville’s defense has been more opportunistic. So the Knights have the edge. St. Michael-Albertville 21, Wayzata 14

Jim says: You’re right, these teams are similar. But Wayzata has the home-field advantage and a two-headed fusillade at running back in Christian Vasser, who gets the lion’s share of the carries, and Malaki Jackson. Wayzata 19, St. Michael-Albertville 13

Hastings (2-1) at

Tartan (3-0), 7 p.m.

David says: Tartan has been explosive with nine offensive touchdowns covering 20 yards or more. Hastings, meanwhile, grinded out two victories, and almost a third, without giving up a point in the fourth quarter. Hastings 20, Tartan 17

Jim says: Tartan lost to Hastings a year ago, a game in which it gave up two returns for touchdowns (one fumble, one kickoff). I suspect Titan players will remember that one a bit. A little payback is in the offing. Tartan 30, Hastings 18

Concordia Academy (3-0) vs.

St. Agnes (3-0) at Hamline, 7:30 p.m.

David says: St. Agnes has dominated the city schools, permitting just six points total against Minneapolis Edison and Roosevelt and St. Paul Humboldt. The Aggies find a way to pass their first suburban test. St. Agnes 28, Concordia Academy 21

Jim says: This is the first big test of the season for both teams. I’m not finding a decided edge for one over the other, so this will come down to mistakes. To date, the Concordia defense looks more opportunistic. Concordia 29, St. Agnes 25