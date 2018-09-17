A MIXED BAG

Mike Zimmer had mixed feelings — relieved to not have lost an NFC North game; disappointed to not have completed a comeback after doing nearly everything right. The biggest mistakes, two missed field goals by Daniel Carlson in overtime, could cost the rookie his job.

MANO-A-MANO

Vikings CB Xavier Rhodes vs. Packers WR Davante Adams

WHO WON?

Adams caught eight of the team-high 12 passes thrown to him for 64 yards and one touchdown, while Rhodes finished with eight tackles.

Adams

PLAY OF THE GAME

Thielen TD

With 35 seconds left in regulation and the Vikings trailing 29-21, Cousins dropped a dime through traffic to Adam Thielen, who'd lined up in the slot, broke inside and then kept his focus to pull in the ball between Jaire Alexander and Kentrell Brice, falling backward into the end zone.

THE QUOTE

"It's just an outstanding play by an outstanding player."

— Kirk Cousins, Vikings quarterback