From the Broncos’ side

First-year Denver coach Vic Fangio watched his team blow a 20-point lead in the second half. “We didn’t play well enough,” he said. “They went no huddle, started throwing it a lot. We didn’t defend it well enough. We had our chances. We just couldn’t make a play to get off the field there in the second half. Their passing game was way better than our pass defense.”

MANO-A-MANO

Vikings CB Xavier Rhodes vs. WR Courtland Sutton

WHO WON?

Sutton. Teams are picking on Rhodes. Sutton was targeted nine times and caught five for 113 yards and forced Rhodes into a crucial pass interference penalty.

Sutton

PLAY OF THE GAME

TOO EASY

The Vikings’ winning TD came on one of QB Kirk Cousins’ (8) favorite plays, the bootleg left. TE Kyle Rudolph (82) floated to an empty space as Broncos CB Duke Dawson (20) got caught in no man’s land. Cousins hit Rudolph for a 32-yard catch and run with six minutes left as the Vikings took a 27-23 lead.

THE QUOTE

“Throughout a 16-game season you are going to have ugly games, but it’s a win and that’s all that matters.”— Rudolph