A left lane blocking mishap has traffic crawling on southbound I-694 in Oakdale. The slow roll begins back at Century Avenue.
It's not picnic northbound either. Drivers are slowing down to gawk at a couple vehicles on the right shoulder near Century Avenue.
Drivers are stuck in traffic on eastbound I-94 in Minneapolis. A crash near the Lowry Hill Tunnel just cleared.
Another hot spot is on southbound I-35W at Hwy. 10 where a rear-end crash has the left lane blocked.
Elsewhere traffic is moving along below the posted speeds in a number of areas. Some of the most congested spots at 8 a.m. are:
- Westbound I-94 from Franklin Avenue to Chicago Avenue in Minneapolis
- Westbound I-494 from Hwy. 5 to Hwy. 100
- Northbound Hwy. 169 across the Minnesota River bridge
- Eastbound Hwy. 10 from Hwy. 169 over to Round Lake Boulevard
- Southbound I-35W from Lexington Avenue to County Road C
- Southbound Hwy. 100 from I-694 to Rockford Road
Here is a look at the Twin Cities traffic map at this hour.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From The Drive
Local
Wednesday traffic: Stacked up on I-694 in Oakdale
A left lane blocking mishap has traffic crawling on southbound I-694 in Oakdale. The slow roll begins back at Century Avenue.
Local
Tuesday traffic: A pair of crashes leads to trouble for Hwy. 169 drivers
Just as things looked to be improving for southbound Hwy. 169 drivers, a second crash has popped up.
Local
Monday traffic: Congestion starting to loosen on the system
A flurry of crashes on the system strangled traffic on several major routes, but at 8:30 a.m., most have cleared allowing traffic to recover.
Local
Portions of two metro area freeways will shut down this weekend
Yes, there are freeway closures on tap for the weekend, but for once it's not in downtown Minneapolis. This time it's drivers in the north and south metro who get to play the game of finding an alternate route.
Local
Friday traffic: Semi crash closes northbound I-35W in Roseville
A semitrailer truck crashed on the curve of northbound I-35W just past the split with Hwy. 36 in Roseville just after 6 a.m. Friday.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.