A left lane blocking mishap has traffic crawling on southbound I-694 in Oakdale. The slow roll begins back at Century Avenue.

It's not picnic northbound either. Drivers are slowing down to gawk at a couple vehicles on the right shoulder near Century Avenue.

Drivers are stuck in traffic on eastbound I-94 in Minneapolis. A crash near the Lowry Hill Tunnel just cleared.

Another hot spot is on southbound I-35W at Hwy. 10 where a rear-end crash has the left lane blocked.

Elsewhere traffic is moving along below the posted speeds in a number of areas. Some of the most congested spots at 8 a.m. are:

Westbound I-94 from Franklin Avenue to Chicago Avenue in Minneapolis

Westbound I-494 from Hwy. 5 to Hwy. 100

Northbound Hwy. 169 across the Minnesota River bridge

Eastbound Hwy. 10 from Hwy. 169 over to Round Lake Boulevard

Southbound I-35W from Lexington Avenue to County Road C

Southbound Hwy. 100 from I-694 to Rockford Road

Here is a look at the Twin Cities traffic map at this hour.