A two-vehicle crash has moved to the right shoulder on westbound I-494 near Hwy. 100, but that has traffic at a crawl in both directions from West Bush Lake Road to France Avenue.

Drivers at 7:30 a.m. are slowing down to take a peek at a wreck residing on the shoulder of northbound I-35E at Hwy. 62 (the old Hwy. 110) in Mendota Heights. That will set you back just a couple of minutes.

The ususal congestion is in place on southbound I-35W from 95th Avenue to Hwy. 10 in Blaine and Lino Lakes. Plan on an extra 7 minutes through that stretch. Traffic is also thick on westbound Hwy. 610 across the Mississippi River bridge in Coon Rapids.

Traffic slows on eastbound I-94 from Hwy. 241 in St. Michael into Rogers, the typical slow downs that will add about 5 minutes to the drive. Ahead, look for brake lights around Hwy. 610.

A jam has formed on northbound Hwy. 61 from Glen Road up to I-494 in Newport.

