This must be the morning for spinouts on southbound I-35W in Lino Lakes. The third one of the morning is bringing traffic to a slow roll past the scene at Lexington Avenue.

Earlier spinouts just past the Forest Lake split and the other near County Road 23 have cleared.

It's definitely much heavier on westbound I-94 from Prior Avenue in St. Paul to Hennepin/Lyndale Avenue. Plan on 15 to 18 minutes along that stretch. At 7:40 a.m., here is the view from westbound I-94 at Cedar Avenue.

Northbound I-35W is a tad plugged up from 50th Street up to 38th Street, but things do start to flow better near downtown. Here's the look from 42nd Street at 7:40 a.m. Plan on 15 to 17 minutes from Crosstown to downtown.

This snafu near Fort Snelling has the right lane of westbound Hwy. 55 blocked. The delay is only a couple minutes.

A reminder that Hwy. 41 crossing over the Minnesota River is closed due to flooding, shut down from Chestnut Street to 6th Street. The highway will remain closed until water recedes and any road damage is repaired, MnDOT said.