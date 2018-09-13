IMPACT PLAYER: Jake Odorizzi, Twins

Gave up two walks and no hits to the first 25 Yankees hitters he faced, but the 26th spoiled his bid for history on his career-high-tying 120th pitch.

BY THE NUMBERS

1958 The last year the Yankees had a single pitcher throw a no-hitter against them; Hoyt Wilhelm did it for Baltimore.

9 RBI by Willians Astudillo in his 18 games with the Twins.

2 Innings for Mitch Garver, who was removed after taking a foul ball to the face. He was replaced by Willians Astudillo.

PHIL MILLER