IMPACT PLAYER: Jake Odorizzi, Twins
Gave up two walks and no hits to the first 25 Yankees hitters he faced, but the 26th spoiled his bid for history on his career-high-tying 120th pitch.
BY THE NUMBERS
1958 The last year the Yankees had a single pitcher throw a no-hitter against them; Hoyt Wilhelm did it for Baltimore.
9 RBI by Willians Astudillo in his 18 games with the Twins.
2 Innings for Mitch Garver, who was removed after taking a foul ball to the face. He was replaced by Willians Astudillo.
