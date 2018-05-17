GAME RECAP
IMPACT PLAYER
Dexter Fowler, Cardinals
Two hits, two walks, and his first two RBI since May 9.
By the numbers
2,024 Career hits by Joe Mauer, tying him with Harmon Killebrew for sixth most in franchise history.
on deck
After playing 26 games in 27 days, the Twins get a day off before Milwaukee arrives for a three-game series Friday.
PHIL MILLER
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Sports
Minneapolis
Super Bowl LII operations chief among 3 finalists to run U.S. Bank Stadium
MSFA will vote Friday after recommendation made.
Twins
Acuna gets big hit as Braves score 3 in 8th, beat Cubs 4-1
Ronald Acuna Jr. drove in Ozzie Albies with the tiebreaking run in the eighth inning to send the Atlanta Braves past the Chicago Cubs 4-1 on Wednesday night.
Gophers
Whalen's juggling act a success so far
The Lynx guard is also focused on recruiting for her Gophers women's basketball program. "I don't know who could turn down the opportunity to play with Lindsay," recruit Sara Scalia of Stillwater said.
Gophers
Lindsay Whalen's first recruit Sara Scalia talks Gophers
Stillwater junior guard and U recruit Sara Scalia talks about new Gophers coach Lindsay Whalen
Twins
Hartman: Molitor encouraged by Twins' progress
After a rough start to the 2018 season, Twins Manager Paul Molitor sees signs of improvement and a still-close AL Central race.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.