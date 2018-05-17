GAME RECAP

IMPACT PLAYER

Dexter Fowler, Cardinals

Two hits, two walks, and his first two RBI since May 9.

By the numbers

2,024 Career hits by Joe Mauer, tying him with Harmon Killebrew for sixth most in franchise history.

on deck

After playing 26 games in 27 days, the Twins get a day off before Milwaukee arrives for a three-game series Friday.

PHIL MILLER