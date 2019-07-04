GAME RECAP
IMPACT PLAYER
Mitch Garver, Twins
His RBI single in the 12th made him 2-for-2 with runners in scoring position.
BY THE NUMBERS
3 Hits for the Twins’ Luis Arraez, whose batting average rose to .431.
161 Homers by the Twins, tied for the most before the All-Star break in history.
ON DECK
Jose Berrios, freshly an All-Star, aims to strengthen his credentials.
