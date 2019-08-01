GAME RECAP
IMPACT PLAYER
Jose Berrios, Twins
The righthander held Miami to two hits and struck out 11 during seven shutout innings.
BY THE NUMBERS
4 Scoreless outings for Berrios.
16 Strikeouts by Twins pitchers, tied for the second most this season.
ON DECK
The Twins face Jordan Yamamoto, who gave up a career-high six earned runs Saturday against Arizona.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Sports
Twins
Wednesday's Twins-Miami game recap
A look back at Wednesday night's game.
Twins
Hartman: Kepler a rare MLB star out of Europe
Max Kepler has career highs going in many stats after signing a five-year extension.
Twins
Allen released by Twins, ending comeback effort
Cody Allen — the Indians' career saves leader with 149 — failed to rediscover his effectiveness this season.
Twins
Cubs beat Cardinals 2-0, move into tie atop NL Central
Chicago Cubs pitcher Kyle Hendricks has no logical explanation for his success against the St. Louis Cardinals.
Twins
Minor stays with Rangers and stops Mariners' win streak, 9-7
All-Star lefty Mike Minor won for the first time in more than a month, with the Texas Rangers going ahead to stay after he had thrown his last pitch in a 9-7 victory over the Seattle Mariners on Wednesday night.