GAME RECAP

IMPACT PLAYER

Alex Bregman, Houston

The Astros third baseman was 2-for-3 with a double, homer and five RBI.

BY THE NUMBERS

6 Hits in the series for Bregman: four doubles and two homers.

8 Road wins for the Twins since the All-Star break.

ON DECK

The Twins have a scheduled off day Thursday. They will open a three-game series against Kansas City on Friday at Target Field.

LA VELLE E. NEAL III