GAME RECAP
IMPACT PLAYER
Alex Bregman, Houston
The Astros third baseman was 2-for-3 with a double, homer and five RBI.
BY THE NUMBERS
6 Hits in the series for Bregman: four doubles and two homers.
8 Road wins for the Twins since the All-Star break.
ON DECK
The Twins have a scheduled off day Thursday. They will open a three-game series against Kansas City on Friday at Target Field.
LA VELLE E. NEAL III
Sports
Djokovic tops Federer's conqueror for 11th US Open SF in row
Novak Djokovic put aside all of it, from his opponent's unheard-of, middle-of-a-set chance to change out of sweat-soaked clothes and shoes, to consecutive time violations because he let the serve clock expire, to the 16 break points he wasted.
Twins
Twins postgame: Austin and Sano injury updates, and Odorizzi can't wait to flush
The Twins completed a 2-7 road trip on Wednesday with a 9-1 loss to the Astros. Jake Odorizzi fell to 5-10.
Twins
Bregman, Astros riddle Twins again for series sweep
Alex Bregman kept up his current hit streak on Wednesday, crushing a two-run home run as part of a 9-1 victory over the Twins.
Vikings
Captain Comeback? Peterson reportedly will start Week 1 for Washington
A year after struggling to find traction with New Orleans and Arizona, reports say Adrian Peterson will start just two weeks after signing with the Redskins.
Twins
Taillon pitches Pirates past Reds 3-2; Bailey falls to 1-14
The way Jameson Taillon pitched was only part of his perfect night at the ballpark Wednesday.
