GAME RECAP
IMPACT PLAYER
Randy Dobnak,Twins
One hit and no walks over six innings, allowing just one unearned run
BY THE NUMBERS
1.10 Dobnak's ERA over his past three starts
36 Twins victories in 56 against Detroit over the past three seasons.
UP NEXT
Jordan Zimmerman will pitch against a Twins pitcher TBD.
PHIL MILLER
Twins
Corks popped: Twins win AL Central title
The champagne was flowing in the Twins' clubhouse Wednesday after Randy Dobnak pitched another strong outing and Luis Arraez hit a homer to put the Twins in front, and clinch the AL Central Division championship.
Twins
Indians drop in wild-card race, fall to Chisox; Twins clinch
Shane Bieber got tagged early and the Cleveland Indians lost ground in the AL wild-card race, falling to the Chicago White Sox 8-3 on Wednesday night. The Indians' loss clinched the AL Central title for Minnesota.
Twins
Morton, playoff-chasing Rays hold Yanks to 1 hit in 4-0 win
Charlie Morton and the Tampa Bay pitching staff made quite an impression on New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone.
Twins
Porcello pitches strong 6 innings, Red Sox rout Rangers 10-3
Christian Vázquez, Mitch Moreland and Rafael Devers homered, and Rick Porcello won what could be his final start for Boston as the Red Sox beat the Texas Rangers 10-3 Wednesday night.
Twins
Cubs eliminated, then fall to Pirates for 8th straight loss
The Chicago Cubs felt they were in the beginning stages of a dynasty three years ago.