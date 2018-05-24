GAME RECAP
IMPACT PLAYER
Niko Goodrum, Detroit
The Tigers third baseman's two-run homer in the fourth inning put the Tigers ahead for good.
BY THE NUMBERS
11 foul balls hit off Kyle Gibson in the fourth inning.
34 pitches thrown by Gibson in the fourth inning.
4-5 record for the Twins during the nine-game homestand
.346 batting average for Eddie Rosario over his past 25 games
3.11 ERA for the Twins pitching staff during the homestand
LA VELLE E. NEAL III
