GAME RECAP
IMPACT PLAYER
Carlos Carrasco, Cleveland
He earned his 13th victory with 7⅓ shutout innings, scattering four hits while recording his fourth 10-strikeout game of the season.
BY THE NUMBERS
5 Times the Twins have been shut out this season.
30 Career triples for Joe Mauer, who hit his first of the season but was stranded at third.
14-11 The Indians' road record against AL Central opponents.
ON DECK
The Royals, who swept the Twins at Kansas City two weeks ago, visit Target Field beginning this weekend.
La VELLE E. NEAL III
