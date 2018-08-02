GAME RECAP

IMPACT PLAYER

Carlos Carrasco, Cleveland

He earned his 13th victory with 7⅓ shutout innings, scattering four hits while recording his fourth 10-strikeout game of the season.

BY THE NUMBERS

5 Times the Twins have been shut out this season.

Cleveland Indians starting pitcher Carlos Carrasco (59) smiles as he leaves the field with a lead over the Minnesota Twins in the eighth inning of a baseball game Wednesday, Aug. 1, 2018, in Minneapolis. The Indians won 2-0 with Carrasco earning the victory. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)

30 Career triples for Joe Mauer, who hit his first of the season but was stranded at third.

14-11 The Indians' road record against AL Central opponents.

ON DECK

The Royals, who swept the Twins at Kansas City two weeks ago, visit Target Field beginning this weekend.

La VELLE E. NEAL III