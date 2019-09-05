GAME RECAP
IMPACT PLAYER
Mookie Betts, Boston
The All-Star outfielder hit two home runs and two singles and had five runs-batted-in.
BY THE NUMBERS
5.37 Jose Berrios’ ERA since the All-Star break
60 At-bats between home runs by Eddie Rosario, who ended that drought in the eighth inning
559 Strikeouts by Berrios in the first 100 games of his career, surpassing Bert Blyleven’s team record of 553
Phill Miller
