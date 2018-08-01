Today’s trophy tales

Denise Frame, Wayzata • 45-inch northern • Undisclosed lake

Fishing on a small lake near Wayzata, Denise Frame worked this northern out of the thick lily pads with a No. 3 Mepps. After her husband helped with the net, which was geared for bass, the fish was photographed and released.

Mike Obler

ø Hold that tiger: Mike Obler of Hastings, fishing on Lake Elmo, used a spinner lure to hook this 43-inch tiger muskie. His son Jason netted the catch.

Hazel Patrick

Setting the bar: The first catch of her first-ever fishing outing for 9-year old Hazel Patrick, of Golden Valley, was this 20-inch walleye on Lake Mille Lacs. She was fishing with her grandfather Larry Smith and cousin Dakota.

