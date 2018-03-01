St. Michael-Albertville outlasted Moorhead 6-5 in the Class 2A, Section 8 championship game on Wednesday in Bemidji to earn a berth in the boys’ hockey state tournament for the first time.
After Moorhead had scored in the first minute of the third period to pull within 4-3, the Knights scored twice in a 1:50 span to open a 6-3 lead with 3:02 remaining. The Spuds scored twice in a 61-second span to pull within 6-5 with 1:27 left, but the Knights (24-5) held on.
Eleven different players scored single goals for the two teams. The Spuds, the runners-up in the Class 2A state tournament last season, finished with a 20-8 record.
Mankato East 6, Rochester Lourdes 1: Sam Schulz and Matthew Salzle each scored two goals to pace the Cougars to the victory in the Class 1A, Section 1 championship game at the Rochester Rec Center. The Cougars, who earned their first state-tournament berth since 2006, broke the game open with three goals in the first seven minutes of the second period to take a 4-1 lead. Schulz had a shorthanded goal at 3:26 to make it 3-1.
Hill-Murray 3, Stillwater 1: Lucas Wahlin and Ben Helgeson scored goals in the third period to lift the Pioneers past the Ponies in the Class 2A, Section 4 semifinals at Aldrich Arena. The Pioneers (12-11-4) will play White Bear Lake for the section championship Friday at Aldrich Arena. White Bear Lake defeated Tartan 6-1 Tuesday.
Girls’ basketball
Eden Prairie 63, Chanhassen 60: Natalie Mazurek scored 23 points and Nnecka Obiazor 21 to help the host Eagles rally for the victory in the Class 4A Section 2 quarterfinals. Callin Hake scored 25 to lead Chanhassen, which led 35-32 at halftime. Eden Prairie (16-11) will play Prior Lake in the section semifinals on Saturday at Minnetonka.
Eastview 63, Eagan 24: Andrea Abrams scored 19 points and Mariah Alipate 15 to lead the unbeaten Lightning past the visiting Wildcats in the Class 4A, Section 3 quarterfinals. The Lightning (27-0) will play Hastings (19-8) at Concordia University in St. Paul on Saturday in the section semifinals. Hastings got past Rosemount 54-50 on Wednesday.
Minneapolis South 65, Armstrong 49: Morgan Hill scored 30 points and sister Jade Hill 14 to lead the host Tigers to the victory in the Class 4A, Section 6 quarterfinal victory. Carly Krsul and Masengo Mutanda each scored 15 to lead Armstrong. South will play Wayzata in the section semifinals Saturday at Minneapolis Roosevelt.
Prior Lake 76, Chaska 62: Junior guard McKenna Hofschild scored 41 points to lead the Lakers to the Class 4A, Section 2 quarterfinal victory. Haidyn Pitsch added 18 points for the Lakers (14-13). Mallory Heyer scored 21 to lead the Hawks (11-16).
staff reports
