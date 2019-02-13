TIPSHEET
KNOW THIS: How is Ryan Saunders doing? Why didn't the Wolves make any deadline deals? Listen to the Timberwolves Talk podcast (iTunes and startribune.com to find our answers).
WATCH THIS: James Harden has scored at least 30 points in 30 consecutive games. Rockets at Wolves (7 p.m., FSN). Should be fun.
More From Sports
Twins
Ohtani has no regrets hitting through year, delaying surgery
Shohei Ohtani tossed his water bottle toward a clubhouse garbage can and missed, instead landing it in a laundry bin. He laughed out loud, smiled big as he so often does, then retrieved the trash and put it in the proper place.
Gophers
'We have to pull through': Gophers in search of answers away from home
Poor shooting, undisciplined defense and an absence of mental and physical toughness to finish games have all contributed to a 1-6 road record filled with lopsided losses.
Gophers
Challenge for Gophers: Get back on track to be part of March Madness
Gophers basketball seniors want to "get things back on track" toward reaching their goal of making the NCAA tournament. It starts with trying to end a three-game losing streak Wednesday at Nebraska
Motorsports
Jim France leading change at NASCAR from the shadows
Jim France is running NASCAR the same way he lives his life — quietly, in the background, away from the spotlight he never craved.
Twins
Go, Cubs, Go! Cubs leaving Chicago's WGN-TV after more than 70-year run
The Chicago Cubs and Sinclair Broadcast Group are launching a regional sports network in 2020 that will be the team's exclusive TV home.
