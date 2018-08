1 250 Yards. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Maiden claiming: $6,250. Purse: $7,500

4 • Kanned Heat (Goodwin) 2.20 2.40 2.10

5 • Bodacious Peach (Velazquez) 4.80 4.80 3.00

6 • Hiclass Return (Velazquez) 2.40

Time: :13.54. Exacta: 4-5, $3.10; 5-4, $7.90. Trifecta: 5-4-6, $8.60; 4-5-6, $3.00. Superfecta: 5-4-6-1, $5.41; 4-5-6-1, $1.82.

2 About 1 Mile. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Maiden claiming: $25,000. Purse: $19,000

4 • Model by Artie (Loveberry) 7.60 4.40 3.00

8 • Jubilance (Mojica) 7.20 3.20

1 • Storm Shelter (Mawing) 2.60

Time: 1:38.11. Exacta: 4-8, $31.90. Trifecta: 4-8-1, $52.50. Superfecta: 4-8-1-3, $36.98. Daily Double: 4-4, $4.90; 5-4, $27.50. Scratched: Mistletoe.

3 About 7½ Furlongs. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Allowance optional claiming: $12,500. Purse: $30,000

4 • Medaglia Gold (Stevens) 7.00 4.00 3.60

2 • First Hunter (Loveberry) 2.80 2.40

10 • Peach Time (Lindsay) 6.60

Time: 1:28.87. Exacta: 4-2, $10.20. Trifecta: 4-2-10, $70.10. Superfecta: 4-2-10-8, $51.37. Pick 3: 4/5-4/10-4, $15.60. Daily Double: 4-4, $14.00. Scratched: Astral Favor, Gingermore, Ta Kela Warning.

4 About 5 Furlongs. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $7,500. Purse: $14,500

6 • Outrun the Posse (Eiklberry) 10.00 5.20 3.80

7 • Patron (Packer) 12.00 5.60

5 • Devil’s Teeth (Butler) 4.80

Time: :56.60. Exacta: 6-7, $43.00. Trifecta: 6-7-5, $125.95. Superfecta: 6-7-5-4, $131.57. Pick 3: 4/10-4-6, $36.05. Daily Double: 4-6, $26.00. Scratched: Chaska.

5 5½ Furlongs. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $4,000. Purse: $10,000

8 • Conquest Moonmad (Lindsay) 10.80 6.60 4.60

9 • Trident Hero (Stevens) 7.40 5.60

1 • Greek Week (Velazquez) 9.00

Time: 1:05.03. Exacta: 8-9, $42.10. Trifecta: 8-9-1, $331.60. Superfecta: 8-9-1-6, $417.14. Pick 3: 4-6-8, $56.80. Pick 4: 4/10-4-6-8, $247.90. Daily Double: 6-8, $65.90.

6 6 Furlongs. State bred. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $7,500. Purse: $11,500

5 • Poverty Flats (Goncalves) 82.00 27.40 18.60

8 • Azaruk (Velazquez) 7.00 6.00

2 • Keats Corner (Hamilton) 6.20

Time: 1:12.08. Exacta: 5-8, $272.70. Trifecta: 5-8-2, $1,548.80. Superfecta: 5-8-2-9, $1,807.07. Pick 3: 6-8-5, $463.50. Daily Double: 8-5, $353.50.

7 1 Mile. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $5,000. Purse: $11,500

2 • Reigning Warrior (Goncalves) 5.80 2.80 2.40

7 • Dare to Enter (Mojica) 3.60 2.60

1 • Nastida Mast (Velazquez) 3.60

Time: 1:39.84. Exacta: 2-7, $9.50. Trifecta: 2-7-1, $18.50. Superfecta: 2-7-1-5, $8.39. Pick 3: 8-5-2, $326.85. Daily Double: 5-2, $141.10.

8 5½ Furlongs. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $7,500. Purse: $14,500

1 • Smarty Party Papa (Thompson) 12.80 5.00 2.40

4 • Metal Magic (Stevens) 3.40 2.20

6 • Plaska (Mawing) 2.20

Time: 1:04.20. Exacta: 1-4, $16.60. Trifecta: 1-4-6, $18.20. Pick 3: 5-2-1, $1,339.95. Daily Double: 2-1, $22.60. Scratched: Roberto Gato.

9 6 Furlongs. State bred. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Maiden claiming: $7,500. Purse: $11,000

3 • Classy Individual (Loveberry) 3.40 2.40 2.10

2 • Marco’s Tribute (Butler) 3.00 2.20

5 • Megawhit (Eikleberry) 6.40

Time: 1:12.57. Exacta: 3-2, $4.80. Trifecta: 3-2-5, $26.25. Superfecta: 3-2-5-6, $16.55. Pick 3: 2-1-3, $26.95. Pick 4: 5-2-1-3, $1,309.70. Pick 5: 8-5-2-1-3, $35,833.40. Daily Double: 1-3, $14.50.

Attendance: 2,307. Total handle: $662,655. Live handle: $79,280.

Johnny Love’s results: Wednesday: 2-8 (.250). Totals: 164-497 (.330). Best bets: 26-50 (.520).