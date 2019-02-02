OXFORD, Miss. — Quinndary Weatherspoon scored 27 points, freshman Reggie Perry added a career-high 21 and No. 22 Mississippi State earned an 81-75 road win over rival Mississippi on Saturday.

Mississippi State (16-5, 4-4 SEC) has won four of its last six games. The Bulldogs got some payback after they lost to Ole Miss 81-77 at home last month.

Ole Miss (14-7, 4-4) led for a big portion of the second half before Mississippi State used a 9-0 run to take a 66-60 lead with eight minutes left. The Rebels pulled even at 73 on Breein Tyree's 3-pointer, but never could regain the lead.

Perry hit a 3-pointer that made it 76-73. The 6-foot-10, 245-pounder had 11 rebounds and put a career best point total for a second straight game, pouring in crucial baskets against Ole Miss just a few days after scoring 18 points against Alabama. Perry started in place of senior Aric Holman after his big game earlier this week.

Tyree led Ole Miss with 25 points.

Ole Miss scored 13 straight points midway through the first half in taking a 43-39 lead at the break.

Devontae Shuler had 14 points at halftime for the Rebels, making all three of his 3-point attempts.

BIG PICTURE

Mississippi State: It's an important win for the Bulldogs, who are climbing back into the top half of the Southeastern Conference. Perry's improvement has been crucial. So has Weatherspoon's consistency — the senior has scored in double figures in 19 of 21 games this season.

Ole Miss: That's another tough loss for the Rebels, who also fell to Florida in overtime earlier this week. Tyree had a great game, but everyone else on the roster was inconsistent. Ole Miss was pushed around in the post. Mississippi State had a 40-28 rebounding advantage.

UP NEXT

Mississippi State hosts LSU on Wednesday.

Ole Miss hosts Texas A&M on Wednesday.