WASHINGTON — Marcus Weathers recorded 13 points and 10 rebounds to lift Duquesne to a 66-61 win over George Washington on Saturday.
Michael Hughes had 12 points and four blocks for Duquesne (14-2, 4-0 Atlantic 10 Conference), which won its fourth straight game. Tavian Dunn-Martin added 12 points. Sincere Carry had 11 points and eight rebounds for the road team.
Jamison Battle tied a season high with 20 points and had 10 rebounds for the Colonials (6-10, 0-3), whose losing streak reached four games. Jameer Nelson Jr. added 14 points and Armel Potter had nine assists.
Duquesne takes on Fordham at home on Wednesday. George Washington faces George Mason at home on Wednesday.
