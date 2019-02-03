Wintry Mix Of Precipitation Sunday Night Into Monday

An area of icy weather is expected across southern Minnesota into western Wisconsin Sunday Night into Monday as an area of low pressure slides across the region. At the same time, a mid-level disturbance will bring snow - heavy at times - across North Dakota into Minnesota.

Across parts of southern Minnesota (including the Twin Cities) and into western and northern Wisconsin, icing will be the main threat with this system Sunday Night into Monday. Over a tenth of an inch of ice could fall in the Twin Cities and Mankato, which could cause slippery roads in time for the Monday morning commute.

The best chance of at least one inch of accumulating snow will be across the northern half of Minnesota through Monday evening, with snow totals increasing the closer you get to the international border. In places like Roseau and International Falls, over a half of foot of snow is expected to fall. Closer to the Twin Cities, maybe just enough to measure will fall as the icy mix turns to snow Monday morning.

Due to mainly the icing potential across central and southern Minnesota, Winter Weather Advisories have been issued for Sunday Night into Monday morning.

Recent Temperature Rollercoaster

It's been a wild past few days temperature-wise here in the Twin Cities. Here's a look at highs between Tuesday and Saturday - a swing from -13F on Wednesday (a whopping 38 degrees below average) to a snow-melting high of 39F on Saturday. We have more ups and downs in the temperature department this week - I've got the seven day outlook below.

Weather Rollercoaster Continues - Icy AM Mix Monday

By DJ Kayser, filling in for Douglas

Whee! There's been no need to buy a ticket for a theme park recently, as we have gone on our own weather rollercoaster ride. Last week started off with a few inches of snow, and then the ride really got going - dropping to a low of -28F Wednesday and then quickly swinging back to almost +40F with melting snow Saturday.

For those who like the ups and downs, the weather rollercoaster continues this week - though with not as extremely cold temperatures.

An icy mix of precipitation is expected early today, with heavier snow totals near the international border. Temperatures will fall throughout the day, dropping into the teens by the midday hours.

A few more rounds of snow are possible through the middle of the week. After that, we drop back into the freezer, although it won't be as bad as last week - only single digits (above zero) for highs Friday before warmer weather makes a return.

Just remember - Punxsutawney Phil predicted an earlier spring Saturday. After the middle of last week, we can all hope he is correct.

Extended Twin Cities Forecast

MONDAY: Icy AM mix. Falling temps. High 24. Low 0. Chance of precipitation 70%. Wind NW 10-20 mph.

TUESDAY: Colder with afternoon snow. High 14. Low 10. Chance of precipitation 70%. Wind NW 5-10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Cloudy. Snow moves in overnight. High 23. Low 12. Chance of precipitation 40%. Wind NE 5-10 mph.

THURSDAY: Snowy day expected. High 15. Low -5. Chance of precipitation 70%. Wind N 10-15 mph.

FRIDAY: Coldest day this week. Peaks of sun. High 7. Low -8. Chance of precipitation 0%. Wind NW 5-10 mph.

SATURDAY: Increasing clouds. Rebounding temps. High 14. Low 8. Chance of precipitation 10%. Wind SE 5-10 mph.

SUNDAY: Potential of a few snow showers. High 22. Low 4. Chance of precipitation 30%. Wind SE 10-15 mph.

This Day in Weather History

February 4th

1984: The event termed the 'Surprise Blizzard' moves across Minnesota and parts of the Dakotas. Meteorologists were caught off guard with its rapid movement. People described it as a 'wall of white.' Thousands of motorists were stranded in subzero weather. Only a few inches of snow fell, but was whipped by winds up to 80 mph. 16 people died in stranded cars and outside.

Average Temperatures & Precipitation for Minneapolis

February 4th

Average High: 26F (Record: 51F set in 2005)

Average Low: 9F (Record: -28F set in 1886)

Average Precipitation: 0.03" (Record: 0.34" set in 1955)

Average Snow: 0.3" (Record: 4.4" in 1971)

Sunrise/Sunset Times for Minneapolis

February 4th

Sunrise: 7:29 AM

Sunset: 5:25 PM

*Length Of Day: 9 hours, 55 minutes and 46 seconds

*Daylight Gained Since Yesterday: ~2 minute and 39 seconds

*Next Sunrise At Or Before 7 AM: February 24th (6:59 AM)

*Next Sunset At Or After 5:30 PM: February 8th (5:30 PM)

*When Will We See 10 Hours Of Daylight? February 6th (10 hours, 1 minute, and 10 seconds)

Minnesota Weather Outlook

A wintry mix of precipitation will be possible during mainly the morning hours Monday across central and southern Minnesota, with heavy snow across northern Minnesota. For most areas of the state, the precipitation should move out throughout the day. Highs will range from the 30s in southeastern Minnesota to the single digits across western and northern Minnesota. Across portions of the state, including the Twin Cities, highs will be set early in the day, with temperatures dropping throughout the daylight hours.

The Twin Cities will sit right in between two very different air masses on Monday, with highs slightly below average. As you head into western Minnesota, some locations will be about 20 degrees below average, with highs even further below average into the Dakotas. Meanwhile, Madison and Milwaukee will be 15-20 degrees above average.

It will also be a windy Monday across the state, with wind gusts of 30+ mph across central and southern Minnesota.

After dropping temperatures Monday in the Twin Cities, highs will be in the teens on Tuesday and 20s on Wednesday. We see another temperature drop toward the end of the week, with highs only in the single digits Friday before they start to rebound into the weekend.

National Weather Forecast

On Monday, an area of low pressure and associated fronts will bring rain from parts of the Great Lakes into the Deep South, with a icy mixture in parts of the upper Midwest and heavy snow from North Dakota to northern MInnesota. This will also produce some precipitation across northern New England. A mess of rain and snow is also expected out west. Highs will be over 30-degrees below average across parts of the Northern Plains and Northern Rockies, meanwhile they will be a good 15-30 degrees above average across parts of the mid-section of the country.

Heavy precipitation will continue across the west coast, with up to 3" of rain possible in spots - and even higher amounts of melted precipitation in the Sierra.

Four to eight feet of snow could fall through the first part of the week in the Sierras, with the potential of over a foot as well into parts of the Northern Rockies. Meanwhile, a band of 6"+ of snow will fall from eastern Montana into northern Minnesota Sunday into Monday.

- D.J. Kayser