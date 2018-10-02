Springlike on Tuesday. Stormy summer on Wednesday. Like fall on Thursday. Then snow?

Minnesota is known for its theater of seasons and this week the state will have a little bit of everything.

On Tuesday cloudy skies and seasonable temperatures just either side of 60 will dominate statewide before a warm front moves in with temperatures more like June than October.

The mercury could touch 80 degrees in southwestern Minnesota and close to that mark in the Twin Cities and Rochester on Wednesday before a cold front blows through late in the day, sending the temperature into a free fall down to the 40s.

With wild temperature swings, the atmosphere will be ripe for severe weather, especially around the Twin Cities. The National Weather Service says there is a marginal risk of strong storms across southeastern Minnesota, where the main hazards will be damaging winds and isolated tornadoes.

“Be weather aware,” the weather service said. “Have a way to receive warnings.”

Thunderstorms are possible Tuesday night and Wednesday, and that will be the start of a wet period. The rain spigot will run at least through Monday and may even leak a few snow showers in the far northern Minnesota, the weather service said.

After Wednesday’s one-day heat wave, below-normal conditions will persist through the weekend, with highs struggling to hit 50 degrees on Thursday and the low 50s Friday through Sunday. Another shot for more seasonable temperatures will come on Monday with a high of 64, the weather service said.