CAPE CANAVERAL, Florida — Storm clouds forced SpaceX to postpone its Wednesday launch of a capsule carrying supplies to the International Space Station.
The private firm only had a split second window to launch its Falcon 9 rocket carrying the Dragon capsule. Another launch opportunity is Thursday at 6:01 p.m. ET.
The capsule contains about 5,000 pounds of supplies and experiments, including a 3D bioprinter to make human tissue in orbit for research.
