– Astronaut Snoopy might not be cleared for take off. The famously buoyant SpongeBob SquarePants could wind up deflated.

If the forecast for high winds holds, the most famous balloons in America, which float over Manhattan every Thanksgiving in the annual Macy's parade, might get grounded this year.

Travelers were also watching the weather. A storm dumping heavy snow buried highways in Colorado and Wyoming Tuesday, prompted school closures in Nebraska and forced more than 1,000 travelers to sleep overnight in Denver's airport after hundreds of flights were canceled.

Northern California and southern Oregon residents were bracing for the late Tuesday afternoon arrival of a "bomb cyclone" weather phenomenon that could create waves of up to 35 feet, wind gusts of up to 75 mph and heavy snow in the mountains.

Character balloons have been a staple of the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade since 1927. But as the holiday approaches, meteorologists are forecasting heavy winds and strong gusts that could keep the parade's big balloons from taking flight.

The final decision on whether the parade's 16 giant balloons get pulled from the lineup won't be made until Thursday morning, officials said.

Ryan Lusk, a native of Duluth who now lives in Denver, went grocery shopping as a snowstorm swept through town on Tuesday.

According to city regulations, the balloons cannot fly if there are sustained winds above 23 mph or if gusts exceed 34 mph. As of Tuesday morning, the National Weather Service was predicting that Thanksgiving Day would bring winds of up to 25 mph, with gusts of up to 38 mph.

Macy's also has a licensed meteorologist on site every year to observe conditions, monitor winds and help make the decision about the floating characters in each year's celebration.

If the giant balloons are grounded, said Orlando Veras, a Macy's spokesman, it would be only the second time in the history of the Macy's parade that they were forbidden from taking flight. The first was in 1971, when a cold, wet and windy Thanksgiving kept the balloons on the ground.

New York City's balloon regulations came after an accident during the parade in 1997, when strong winds swept the giant Cat in the Hat balloon into a lamppost. Part of the lamppost broke off and fell onto parade spectators, injuring four, including a 33-year-old woman who suffered a serious head injury and spent nearly a month in a coma.

Even if the giant balloons are pulled, the rest of parade will go on.

More than 3 million New Yorkers and visitors hit the streets of Manhattan to watch the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, officials said, with tens of millions expected to watch it televised on NBC.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.