Central US Precipitation Since January 1st
Take a look at how much precipitation has fallen across the Central US so far this year. Interestingly, some spots are well above since January 1st and there doesn't seem to be an end in the precipitation potential through mid June. Unfortunately, quite a bit of this has fallen since May 1st, which has caused many rivers to reach Major Flood Stage and even Record Flood Stage. Farm fields are flooded and are in rough shape this growing season.
Extended Forecast
SUNDAY: Cooler Father's Day. Few t-showers. Winds: NE 5-15. Wake-up: 53. High: 68.
SUNDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy and quiet. Winds: Calm. Low: 53.
MONDAY: Gradual clearing. Cooler than average. Winds: NW 5-10. Wake-up: 50. High: 71.
TUESDAY: More sun. Stray afternoon rumble. Winds: SSW 5-10 Wake-up: 52. High: 77.
WEDNESDAY: Clouds thicken. Scattered PM storms. Winds: SSE 10-15. Wake-up: 57. High: 77.
THURSDAY: Cloudy and unsettled. More storms. Winds: W 10-20. Wake-up: 58. High: 77.
FRIDAY: Warmer. PM Storms develop. Winds: SW 10-20. High: 80.
SATURDAY: Scattered storms southern half of MN. Winds: E 10-20. High: 74.
This Day in Weather History
June 16th
1992: A total of 27 tornadoes touch down across Minnesota, the second most in Minnesota history. The communities of Chandler, Lake Wilson, Clarkfield and Cokato are badly damaged. 80 million dollars worth of damage would occur, and Presidential disaster declarations would be made for many counties.
1989: Frost develops across Minnesota with crops destroyed on high ground in southeast Minnesota. Preston got down to 32.
Average High/Low for Minneapolis
June 16th
Average High: 79F (Record: 97F set in 1933)
Average Low: 59F (Record: 43F set in 1961)
Record Rainfall: 2.16" set in 1935
Record Snowfall: NONE
Sunrise/Sunset Times for Minneapolis
June 16th
Sunrise: 5:26am
Sunset: 9:01pm
Hours of Daylight: ~15 hours & 36 minutes
Daylight GAINED since yesterday: ~ 23 seconds
Daylight GAINED since winter solstice (December 21st): ~6 hours and 52 minutes
Moon Phase for June 16th at Midnight
0.1 Days Until Full Strawberry Moon
"June 17: Full Strawberry Moon - 3:34 a.m. CDT -Strawberry-picking season peaks during this month. Europeans called this the Rose Moon."
What's in the Night Sky?
"On both June 16 and 17, 2019, the moon will appear full to the eye as it shines close to the king planet Jupiter all night long. The crest of the moon’s full phase comes at a specific instant, though – the instant the moon and sun are most opposite each other on our sky’s dome for this month – and that moment happens on June 17, 2019, at 8:31 UTC: translate UTC to your time. For the most of us in the North America, that means the moon turns full in the wee hours before sunrise on Monday, June 17. More about that below. In North America, we call the June full moon the Strawberry Moon or Rose Moon. In the Southern Hemisphere, where the impending June winter solstice is bringing about short days and long nights, this June full moon is the Long Night Moon. Astronomers would say the moon is full when it’s opposite the sun in ecliptic longitude. In other words, the elongation between the sun and moon is 180 degrees at full moon. Click here to know the present moon-sun elongation, remembering that a positive number means a waxing moon and a negative number a waning moon."
2019 Preliminary Tornado Count
"Only 10 percent of the world's grasslands are intact"
"A "Surreal" Atmospheric CO2 Record Just Blew All Previous Measures Out of The Water"
"Humanity has been climbing a treacherous path, and now, looking down from such great heights, our footprints are clear to see. In the middle of May, carbon dioxide (CO2) levels in our planet's atmosphere climbed over and above 415 parts per million (ppm) for the first time since the dawn of our species. That was a single-day high. Now, for the second time in two months, scientists at the Scripps Institution of Oceanography and NOAA have bad news. Atop Hawaii's largest volcano, the team has recorded the highest monthlyaverage of atmospheric CO2 since the measurements first began, 61 years ago. At 414.8 ppm, this new record sits on top of a seven-year chain of steep increases, as compared year-on-year each May. Looking out over the past few decades, the path we took is plain to see. Scientists at the Mauna Loa Atmospheric Baseline Observatory have been taking these readings as far back as 1958, and in that time they have plotted these values on what is known as a "Keeling Curve" - named after Charles David Keeling, who first noticed a strange trend."
Thanks for checking in and don't forget to follow me on Twitter @TNelsonWX