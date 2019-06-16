"Little-known meteor shower this month could have dangerous stowaways"

"The Beta Taurids are rarely seen, but there's increasing evidence they've been strongly felt at least once in the past. August's Perseid meteor shower is known for being among the year's most dazzling, but a lesser-known shower in June could be the most dangerous. The Beta Taurid meteor shower is less well known because it is considered a weak daytime shower that peaks after sunrise, making it very difficult to spot from Earth. But for at least a few decades now, some scientists have suspected that the Beta Taurids have made their presence felt in other ways in the past. Oxford scientists published research in 1993 suggesting that the space rock behind the Tunguska Event may've been hiding among the cloud of debris left behind by Comet Encke, which is responsible for the Taurids. The little bits of dust and pebbles burn up in our atmosphere and are seen as "shooting stars." But the researchers said there's reason to believe that Encke's dust cloud also harbors bigger boulders, and that it dropped one on the Tunguska River region of Siberia in 1908."



"Quiet U.S. Fire Season May Get Active Later This Year"

"Tenaciously wet, mild conditions this spring have kept U.S. wildfire acreage at its lowest level in more than a decade of monitoring. It’s great news, to be sure, but tempered by forecasts of an above-average fire threat building through the summer in the Pacific states. And the same pattern that’s given the U.S. a wildfire break has gotten Canada’s fire season off to a rough start. Daily statistics released on Friday by the National Interagency Fire Center (NIFC) showed that 15,963 wildfires had been tallied in the 50 U.S. states from January 1 through June 7. That’s the lowest year-to-date total in the ten years of data made available by NIFC, and it compares to a 10-year average through this date of 25,911 fires. What’s more, these fires have trended toward the smaller side. A total of 332,791 U.S. acres had burned through June 7. That compares with the previous year-to-date low of 345,194 acres in 2013, and it’s a mere 24% of the 10-year average through this date of 1,415,399 acres. No rocket science is needed to figure out why the U.S. has had so little fire activity this year. As discussed in our last post, the year through May has been the wettest in 125 years of data for the contiguous U.S., and the last 12 months have been the wettest-year long span on record."



"A map of the entire night sky in X-rays"

"This image, which at first might strike you as a visualization of global flights or shipping traffic, is actually far more otherworldly. In fact, this is a map of the entire sky in X-rays, as recorded by NASA's Neutron star Interior Composition Explorer (NICER), aboard the International Space Station. Why it matters: NICER's imagery could one day result in a navigation system that would allow spacecraft to navigate autonomously using an X-ray-based map of the solar system. Details: The map includes data from the first 22 months of NICER’s science operations. Each arc traces X-rays, as well as occasional strikes from energetic particles, captured after sunset. The arcs form in areas NICER frequently targets for observations, and the bright spots are found at X-ray sources (like galaxies and quickly spinning neutron stars called pulsars) that the mission scientists are most keenly interested in. "We’re gradually building up a new X-ray image of the whole sky, and it’s possible NICER’s nighttime sweeps will uncover previously unknown sources,” said Keith Gendreau, the mission’s principal investigator, in a statement."



"How Safe Is Sunscreen?"

"A recent study on absorption into the bloodstream has caused concern, but you should be more worried about skin cancer. Skin cancer is the most common malignancy in the United States, affecting more than three million people each year. Using sunscreen is one mainstay of prevention. But the recent news that sunscreen ingredients can soak into your bloodstream has caused concern. Later this year, the Food and Drug Administration will offer some official guidance on the safety of such ingredients. What should people do in the interim as summer approaches? The only proven health risk so far is too much sun exposure. Some may think covering up and limiting time in the sun is important only for those with lighter skin, but the recommendations against UV exposure apply to everyone. Yes, you should probably keep using sunscreen, although some who may want to play it extra safe could switch to sunscreens that contain zinc oxide and titanium dioxide."



"Only 10 percent of the world's grasslands are intact"

"We don't give much love to prairies, but in some places they're disappearing faster than the Amazon. Global cleanups pull plastic from oceans and pledge drives guard rainforests, but grasslands get very little love. Only 5 percent of Earth’s remaining meadows are preserved, making them the least-protected biome. Humans have already destroyed more than 90 percent of the planet’s grass, most of it to produce our food: Grazing alone takes up one-quarter of all land. What’s left is fragile because grasslands’ seasonality makes them vulnerable to climatic changes in precipitation and temperature. This is what remains."



______________________________________________________________________________ ______________________________________________________________________________ "A "Surreal" Atmospheric CO2 Record Just Blew All Previous Measures Out of The Water" "Humanity has been climbing a treacherous path, and now, looking down from such great heights, our footprints are clear to see. In the middle of May, carbon dioxide (CO2) levels in our planet's atmosphere climbed over and above 415 parts per million (ppm) for the first time since the dawn of our species. That was a single-day high. Now, for the second time in two months, scientists at the Scripps Institution of Oceanography and NOAA have bad news. Atop Hawaii's largest volcano, the team has recorded the highest monthlyaverage of atmospheric CO2 since the measurements first began, 61 years ago. At 414.8 ppm, this new record sits on top of a seven-year chain of steep increases, as compared year-on-year each May. Looking out over the past few decades, the path we took is plain to see. Scientists at the Mauna Loa Atmospheric Baseline Observatory have been taking these readings as far back as 1958, and in that time they have plotted these values on what is known as a "Keeling Curve" - named after Charles David Keeling, who first noticed a strange trend." See more from Science Alert HERE:

