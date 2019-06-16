Happy Father's Day!!
 
"Father’s Day is observed annually on the third Sunday in June.  This day is set aside to honor the role that fathers play in the family structure and society. After the success of Mother’s Day, Father’s Day observances began to appear.  The road to this national observance was not easy. The first recorded celebration of Father’s Day happened after the Monograph Mining Disaster, which killed 361 men and left around 1,000 children fatherless in December 1907.  Grace Golden Clayton suggested to her pastor Robert Thomas Webb a day honoring all those fathers.  On July 5th, 1908, a gathering in honor of these men took place at Williams Memorial Methodist Episcopal Church South, now known as Central United Methodist Church, in Fairmont, West Virginia."
 
Father's Day Gift Ideas For A Weather Enthusiast
 
Take a look at this from Helicty Designs. It's an amazing array of creative weather related clothing and footwear items that will fancy your favorite weather enthusiast. My favorite are the radar sneakers!
 
Father's Day Sunday Weather Outlook
 
Here's the weather outlook for Father's Day Sunday, which looks quite a bit cooler than it was on Friday and Saturday. Highs will only warm into the 60s and 70s, which will be nearly -10F to -15F below average. The good news is that much of the daylight hours should stay dry with only an isolated t-shower chance late in the day across far western MN. 
 
Weather Outlook Sunday into Early Next Week
 
After a somewhat unsettled Friday & Satuday, weather conditions Sunday and into early next week look a little drier across much of the region. There may be a few isolated here and there across MN and anything that falls should be pretty light.
 

Wet Bias Continues...
 
According to NOAA's WPC, the 7 day precipitation outlook from Saturday to Saturday suggests areas of heavy rain possible across much of the state. The southern half of the state could be especially wet, where some 2" to 3" tallies can't be ruled out. Keep in mind that these numbers reflect rainfall that fell on Saturday yesterday.
 

"Minnesota Crop Progress & Condition"
 
"Mostly dry conditions with a few isolated storms gave Minnesota farmers 5.3 days suitable for fieldwork during the week ending June 9, 2019, according to USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service. Planting progress was made for all crops in Minnesota given the more favorable weather conditions. Warmer temperatures across the state aided crop emergence and development. Some fertilizer side dressing and pesticide spraying also took place when weather would allow. Ninety-two percent of Minnesota’s corn was planted, 2 weeks behind last year and the five-year average. Sixtynine percent of the corn crop had emerged, 2 weeks behind normal. The first condition rating for corn was rated at 2 percent very poor, 5 percent poor, 33 percent fair, 49 percent good, and 11 percent excellent. Soybeans were 79 percent planted, nearly 2 weeks behind last year and the 5-year average, while 43 percent of the soybean crop had emerged."
 
Extended Temperature Outlook
 
The extended temperature outlook through the end of June suggests a gradual warming trend back into the 80s closer to the end of the month. In the meantime, temps will be a touch cooler than average through much of next week with highs only warming into the 70s
 
8-14 Day Temperature Outlook
 
According to NOAA's CPC, the 8 to 14 day temperature oulook suggests cooler than average temps moving in across the Western half of the Country, while warmer than average temps will be in place across much of the Southern and Eastern US. Interestingly, the Upper Midwest might start getting into some warmer than average weather as we approach the end of the month.
 

Major Flooding Ongiong Along Mississippi River at St. Louis
 
Thanks to a very wet May, many rivers in the Central US have in moderate to major flood stage over the past several weeks, some even at record levels. The Mississippi River at St. Louis is still in major flood stage, but latest forecasts are promising and suggests river levels dropping to moderate flood levels through next week. 
 
Major Flooding Continues
 
According to NOAA's NWS, there are 171 river gauges that are forecast to be in flood stage over the next several days. Note that 41 gauges will be in Moderate Flood Stage, while 19 gauges will be in Major Flood Stage. Unfortunately, could be dealing with this flooding for several days and perhaps weeks if heavy rain doesn't stop falling.
 
"US farmers swamped by trade war tariffs and unprecedented rains"
 
"Heavy weather is killing spring plantings, compounded by loss of Chinese market The financial strain of low crop prices, aggravated by the poor weather and politics, may be escalating farm-related suicides. Minnesota proudly proclaims the state is the land of 10,000 lakes. “I bet you there are 100,000 lakes in Minnesota right now. It’s just crazy,” says fourth-generation farmer Bill Gordon. Gordon, much like farmers all across America, has missed most of the spring planting season on his 2,000 acres in Worthington, Minnesota, because of record-breaking snow, rain and flooding that continues to inundate prime farmland and threatens the next harvest and more. The financial and mental strain on American farmers, brought on by decade-low prices for crops – the result of years of oversupply due to strong harvests – is being exacerbated by the weather and politics."

Central US Precipitation Since January 1st

Take a look at how much precipitation has fallen across the Central US so far this year. Interestingly, some spots are well above since January 1st and there doesn't seem to be an end in the precipitation potential through mid June. Unfortunately, quite a bit of this has fallen since May 1st, which has caused many rivers to reach Major Flood Stage and even Record Flood Stage. Farm fields are flooded and are in rough shape this growing season.

Extended Forecast

SUNDAY: Cooler Father's Day. Few t-showers. Winds: NE 5-15. Wake-up: 53. High: 68.

SUNDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy and quiet. Winds: Calm. Low: 53.

MONDAY: Gradual clearing. Cooler than average. Winds: NW 5-10. Wake-up: 50. High: 71.

TUESDAY: More sun. Stray afternoon rumble. Winds: SSW 5-10 Wake-up: 52. High: 77.

WEDNESDAY: Clouds thicken. Scattered PM storms. Winds: SSE 10-15. Wake-up: 57. High: 77.

THURSDAY: Cloudy and unsettled. More storms. Winds: W 10-20. Wake-up: 58. High: 77.

FRIDAY: Warmer. PM Storms develop. Winds: SW 10-20.  High: 80.

SATURDAY: Scattered storms southern half of MN. Winds: E 10-20. High: 74.
This Day in Weather History
June 16th

1992: A total of 27 tornadoes touch down across Minnesota, the second most in Minnesota history. The communities of Chandler, Lake Wilson, Clarkfield and Cokato are badly damaged. 80 million dollars worth of damage would occur, and Presidential disaster declarations would be made for many counties.

1989: Frost develops across Minnesota with crops destroyed on high ground in southeast Minnesota. Preston got down to 32.
Average High/Low for Minneapolis
June 16th

Average High: 79F (Record: 97F set in 1933)
Average Low: 59F (Record: 43F set in 1961)

Record Rainfall: 2.16" set in 1935
Record Snowfall: NONE
Sunrise/Sunset Times for Minneapolis
June 16th

Sunrise: 5:26am
Sunset: 9:01pm

Hours of Daylight: ~15 hours & 36 minutes

Daylight GAINED since yesterday: ~ 23 seconds
Daylight GAINED since winter solstice (December 21st): ~6 hours and 52 minutes
Moon Phase for June 16th at Midnight
0.1 Days Until Full Strawberry Moon

"June 17: Full Strawberry Moon - 3:34 a.m. CDT -Strawberry-picking season peaks during this month. Europeans called this the Rose Moon."

What's in the Night Sky?

"On both June 16 and 17, 2019, the moon will appear full to the eye as it shines close to the king planet Jupiter all night long. The crest of the moon’s full phase comes at a specific instant, though – the instant the moon and sun are most opposite each other on our sky’s dome for this month – and that moment happens on June 17, 2019, at 8:31 UTC: translate UTC to your time. For the most of us in the North America, that means the moon turns full in the wee hours before sunrise on Monday, June 17. More about that below. In North America, we call the June full moon the Strawberry Moon or Rose Moon. In the Southern Hemisphere, where the impending June winter solstice is bringing about short days and long nights, this June full moon is the Long Night Moon. Astronomers would say the moon is full when it’s opposite the sun in ecliptic longitude. In other words, the elongation between the sun and moon is 180 degrees at full moon. Click here to know the present moon-sun elongation, remembering that a positive number means a waxing moon and a negative number a waning moon."

Average Tornadoes By State in June
 
According to NOAA, the number of tornadoes in June is still very high across much of the nation. Interestingly, Minnesota average the most tornadoes in June than any other month during the year with 15.
2019 Preliminary Tornado Count
 
Here's the 2019 preliminary tornado count across the nation, which shows nearly 1,000 tornadoes since the beginning of the year. May was a very active month and produced several hundred tornadoes across the Central uS and across parts of the Ohio Valley.
 
Sunday Weather Outlook
 
Here's a look at high temps across the nation on Sunday, which suggests cooler than average temps moving back in across parts of the Central US. However, temps in the Pacific Northwest will be warmer than average with temps approaching 80F in Portland, OR and Seattle, WA.
 
National Weather Outlook
 
Here's the weather outlook as we head through the rest of the weekend and into early next week, which shows widely scattered showers and storm across the Central US. Some of these storms could be strong to severe with locally heavy rain and possibly flooding. 
 

Heavy Ranifall Potential
 
According to NOAA's WPC, there appears to be another round of very heavy rainfall across parts of the souther US and into the Ohio Valley. In fact, several inches of rain will be possible that could lead to more flooding.
 
"Little-known meteor shower this month could have dangerous stowaways"
 
"The Beta Taurids are rarely seen, but there's increasing evidence they've been strongly felt at least once in the past. August's Perseid meteor shower is known for being among the year's most dazzling, but a lesser-known shower in June could be the most dangerous. The Beta Taurid meteor shower is less well known because it is considered a weak daytime shower that peaks after sunrise, making it very difficult to spot from Earth. But for at least a few decades now, some scientists have suspected that the Beta Taurids have made their presence felt in other ways in the past. Oxford scientists published research in 1993 suggesting that the space rock behind the Tunguska Event may've been hiding among the cloud of debris left behind by Comet Encke, which is responsible for the Taurids. The little bits of dust and pebbles burn up in our atmosphere and are seen as "shooting stars." But the researchers said there's reason to believe that Encke's dust cloud also harbors bigger boulders, and that it dropped one on the Tunguska River region of Siberia in 1908."
 
"Quiet U.S. Fire Season May Get Active Later This Year"
 
"Tenaciously wet, mild conditions this spring have kept U.S. wildfire acreage at its lowest level in more than a decade of monitoring. It’s great news, to be sure, but tempered by forecasts of an above-average fire threat building through the summer in the Pacific states. And the same pattern that’s given the U.S. a wildfire break has gotten Canada’s fire season off to a rough start. Daily statistics released on Friday by the National Interagency Fire Center (NIFC) showed that 15,963 wildfires had been tallied in the 50 U.S. states from January 1 through June 7. That’s the lowest year-to-date total in the ten years of data made available by NIFC, and it compares to a 10-year average through this date of 25,911 fires. What’s more, these fires have trended toward the smaller side. A total of 332,791 U.S. acres had burned through June 7. That compares with the previous year-to-date low of 345,194 acres in 2013, and it’s a mere 24% of the 10-year average through this date of 1,415,399 acres. No rocket science is needed to figure out why the U.S. has had so little fire activity this year. As discussed in our last post, the year through May has been the wettest in 125 years of data for the contiguous U.S., and the last 12 months have been the wettest-year long span on record."
 
"A map of the entire night sky in X-rays"
 
"This image, which at first might strike you as a visualization of global flights or shipping traffic, is actually far more otherworldly. In fact, this is a map of the entire sky in X-rays, as recorded by NASA's Neutron star Interior Composition Explorer (NICER), aboard the International Space Station. Why it matters: NICER's imagery could one day result in a navigation system that would allow spacecraft to navigate autonomously using an X-ray-based map of the solar system. Details: The map includes data from the first 22 months of NICER’s science operations. Each arc traces X-rays, as well as occasional strikes from energetic particles, captured after sunset. The arcs form in areas NICER frequently targets for observations, and the bright spots are found at X-ray sources (like galaxies and quickly spinning neutron stars called pulsars) that the mission scientists are most keenly interested in. "We’re gradually building up a new X-ray image of the whole sky, and it’s possible NICER’s nighttime sweeps will uncover previously unknown sources,” said Keith Gendreau, the mission’s principal investigator, in a statement."
 
"How Safe Is Sunscreen?"
 
"A recent study on absorption into the bloodstream has caused concern, but you should be more worried about skin cancer. Skin cancer is the most common malignancy in the United States, affecting more than three million people each year. Using sunscreen is one mainstay of prevention. But the recent news that sunscreen ingredients can soak into your bloodstream has caused concern. Later this year, the Food and Drug Administration will offer some official guidance on the safety of such ingredients. What should people do in the interim as summer approaches? The only proven health risk so far is too much sun exposure. Some may think covering up and limiting time in the sun is important only for those with lighter skin, but the recommendations against UV exposure apply to everyone. Yes, you should probably keep using sunscreen, although some who may want to play it extra safe could switch to sunscreens that contain zinc oxide and titanium dioxide."
 
"Only 10 percent of the world's grasslands are intact"
 
"We don't give much love to prairies, but in some places they're disappearing faster than the Amazon. Global cleanups pull plastic from oceans and pledge drives guard rainforests, but grasslands get very little love. Only 5 percent of Earth’s remaining meadows are preserved, making them the least-protected biome. Humans have already destroyed more than 90 percent of the planet’s grass, most of it to produce our food: Grazing alone takes up one-quarter of all land. What’s left is fragile because grasslands’ seasonality makes them vulnerable to climatic changes in precipitation and temperature. This is what remains."
 
"A "Surreal" Atmospheric CO2 Record Just Blew All Previous Measures Out of The Water"

"Humanity has been climbing a treacherous path, and now, looking down from such great heights, our footprints are clear to see. In the middle of May, carbon dioxide (CO2) levels in our planet's atmosphere climbed over and above 415 parts per million (ppm) for the first time since the dawn of our species. That was a single-day high. Now, for the second time in two months, scientists at the Scripps Institution of Oceanography and NOAA have bad news. Atop Hawaii's largest volcano, the team has recorded the highest monthlyaverage of atmospheric CO2 since the measurements first began, 61 years ago. At 414.8 ppm, this new record sits on top of a seven-year chain of steep increases, as compared year-on-year each May. Looking out over the past few decades, the path we took is plain to see. Scientists at the Mauna Loa Atmospheric Baseline Observatory have been taking these readings as far back as 1958, and in that time they have plotted these values on what is known as a "Keeling Curve" - named after Charles David Keeling, who first noticed a strange trend."

Thanks for checking in and don't forget to follow me on Twitter @TNelsonWX

