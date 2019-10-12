Weather and travel conditions altered the NSIC football schedule for Saturday.

The game between Sioux Falls and Minnesota- Crookston, originally scheduled to be played in Crookston, instead will be played at the Alerus Center in Grand Forks, N.D., at noon Saturday.

Two other games scheduled for Saturday were postponed because of travel conditions and will be played on Sunday instead — Minot State at Winona State and Upper Iowa at Mary in Bismarck, N.D.

NEWS SERVICES